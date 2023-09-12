Looking to bring school safety training to local school districts, Eastern Idaho District Health is partnering with Drift Net to raise awareness of children's mental health and school shootings.
Ahead of the Curve training will take place Oct. 6 and the health districthas joined with Drift Net to bring this training to more people in Idaho Falls, both in person and virtually with no fee. The event will take place at the Melaleuca Event Center, 4609 W. 65th St. Those interested in attending can register at driftnet.com/events/east-idaho-safety-summit.
The training will feature four speakers with experience in dealing with mental health in children or school shootings. Dr. Peter Landman specializes in researching hostile behaviors in children and adolescents, while Beth Sandborn, Ph.D., focuses on school resource officers.
The other two speakers are from Drift Net, James Dunleavy and Jessica Cirulli. Dunleavy is a former Pennsylvania State Trooper and is a critical incident expert. Cirulli is a subject matter expert and grant adviser.
Drift Net was founded after the Parkland shooting in 2018, which claimed the lives of 17 people, 14 of whom were students and three of whomwere staff members.
“There is no prototype for a school shooter, and that's what makes this industry, our jobs so hard,” said John Miller, safety consultant at Drift Net Securities.
The company uses both software and hardware to look for warning signs and safety threatsto schools, universities and places of worship.
According to Miller, Drift Net aims to use technology to intervene through training and threat assessment.
“Before the incident, there's so much siloing information, there's so much lack of communication, students writing very scary papers in the English class,” Miller said.
Difficulty in arranging and funding transportation to access training of this nature iswhat spurred the idea for this localtraining, according to Dustin Park, Bonneville County probation officer.
“We want as many people to this thing as possible because we want to spread this information,” Park said. “The goal is to be as proactive as humanly possible. We want to stop the train long before it derails.”
Park is a member of Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Children’s Mental Health Subcommittee.
Teriann Ness-Parker, the subcommittee's chairwoman and a licensed masters social worker, said that the subcommittee will collaborate with Drift Net to develop a new comprehensive plan in case of another school shooting. She met with teachers and family members after the school shooting at Rigby Middle School in May 2021 and helped them with the aftermath.
“When we can educate and empower individuals, both children in school, parents, teachers, that helps to lower the symptoms of anxiety,” Ness-Parker said.
She said she has met with other individuals in eastern Idaho who ended up with anxiety, even though they were not a part of the incident in Rigby.
“Since 2020’s (COVID-19 pandemic)and the shooting, there are a lot of youth and families that do homeschooling because they want to minimize the risk of what may happen before their family for their children,” Ness-Parker said.
The main issue with families isolating their children is that doing socan become unmanageable for the families and can lead to children developingpoor coping skills and panic attacks, according to Ness-Parker.
A December study from Stanford University found that the "brains of adolescents who were assessed after the pandemic shutdowns" showed "accelerated changes in 'brain age'" that previously had only been seen in "children experiencing chronic adversity, such as neglect and family dysfunction." The study compared MRI scans from a cohort of 163 children taken before and during the pandemic.
The creation of the new comprehension mental health and safetyplan also will involve community agencies that provide health mental health services to create a network to have someone available within 48 hours to meet with individuals. Currently, there are Critical Incident Stress Management teams that are a combination of community members who usually do not hold a clinical license, but want to help, according to Ness-Parker.
“The tough thing about trauma is when we repeated over and over, we're bringing it out of the central nervous system and we're reinforcing it,” Ness-Parker said. “If we can give people the opportunity to have a structured opportunity to process put a stop in a move forward.”
