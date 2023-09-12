Eastern Idaho Public Health sign

Eastern Idaho Public Health is hosting the Ahead of the Curve training with sponsor Drift Net

Looking to bring school safety training to local school districts, Eastern Idaho District Health is partnering with Drift Net to raise awareness of children's mental health and school shootings.

Ahead of the Curve training will take place Oct. 6 and the health district has joined with Drift Net to bring this training to more people in Idaho Falls, both in person and virtually with no fee. The event will take place at the Melaleuca Event Center, 4609 W. 65th St. Those interested in attending can register at driftnet.com/events/east-idaho-safety-summit.


