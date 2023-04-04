Eastern Idaho Public Health officials are teaming up this month with Breaking Boundaries, a local advocacy group, to offer free testing for a wide variety of sexually transmitted infections and diseases for Sexually Transmitted Diseases Awareness Month.
The awareness month is observed every April and is an opportunity to help to overcome negative connotations of testing and inform on the impact STDs have on people's lives.
"We offer testing throughout the month because we really want to raise awareness and decrease the stigma that comes with the infections," said Rachel Mugleston, a nurse manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health. "Another important reason we have chosen to offer free testing is to erase the barriers that are in front of so many people taking care of themselves. A lot of people don't have the finances or the resources to get tested and if we can eliminate that barrier, hopefully we can catch infections early."
The free testing services are offered at eight of the health department's different locations, including the Idaho Falls office at 1250 Hollipark Drive, the Challis office at 610 Clinic Road, the Fremont County office at 45 S. 2nd W. in St. Anthony, the Rigby office at 380 Community Lane, the Lemhi County office at 801 Monroe in Salmon, the Madison County office at 314 N. 3rd E. in Rexburg, the Teton County office at 820 Valley Centre Drive in Driggs and the Clark County office at 332 W. Main in Dubois.
While many health care leaders have begun to refer to STDs as sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, Mugleston said both of the acronyms are commonly being used interchangeably and in Idaho, in most instances, they are still referred to as STDs.
"The clarification is really that not all infections are diseases because they can be cured and sometimes do not even show any symptoms,” Mugleston said. “You do not have an infection forever; therefore, it is not technically a disease, but the change in terminology is taking hold fairly slowly."
Though the clinics stay busy year-round, Mugleston said the free testing month is usually far busier due to the fact that cost is always a high barrier and prevents many from getting the testing they need.
Public health officials said the need for testing has grown in recent years as the state has seen a steep increase in many easily spreadable sexually transmitted infections.
"Idaho, in general, has seen a huge increase in sexually transmitted infections," Mugleston said. "Per the National Coalition of STD Directors, we are able to get some statistics that show recent increases. In the last decade, gonorrhea rates in the state have increased 814%, syphilis by 408% and chlamydia is up by more than 34%."
While the percentage for chlamydia looks as though it has not risen by nearly as much as the others, officials said it is not representative of the high numbers.
"Chlamydia has always had the highest number of bacterial infections in the state and we are seeing another rise, that is not what we want."
The testing completed during the free service will include results for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, syphilis, Hepatitis C and HIV, officials saying it is one of the most thorough and comprehensive of tests offered on the market.
The visit to the center also will allow for patients to ask questions, discuss risk factors, be educated on the spread of diseases and infections as well as the possibility of creating risk reduction plans. Most appointments last from 20 to 30 minutes.
"A huge part of this is simply education based,” Mugleston said. “I think it is important because you do not have to start seeing symptoms to have an infection. Almost 90% of people never do see symptoms and if you don't know anything is wrong, you don't know to get screened, and that is how things get spread so easily. We want to take away the stigma of getting tested, it doesn't mean anything, it simply means that you are having a healthy sexual life and taking care of and protecting yourself and future partners."
Officials also said that while the state of Idaho does not allow for anonymous testing, the process is extremely confidential and allows for total privacy. The test will involve a finger prick to draw blood, with results for some of the test even coming within the same day.
"I think that there is a sense of shame for some," Mugleston said. "People are concerned about privacy and confidentiality, and hopefully we can start chipping away at those thoughts. It is so important to get screened if you have been sexually active, just get the guesswork out of it and know for yourself. We can all help eliminate the growing spread of the infections and the confusion.
Those who wish to make an appointment can call their local Eastern Idaho Public Health office or fill out the specific location's respective online request form.
