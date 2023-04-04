Eastern Idaho Public Health officials are teaming up this month with Breaking Boundaries, a local advocacy group, to offer free testing for a wide variety of sexually transmitted infections and diseases for Sexually Transmitted Diseases Awareness Month.

The awareness month is observed every April and is an opportunity to help to overcome negative connotations of testing and inform on the impact STDs have on people's lives.


