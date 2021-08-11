After an extra hot and dry summer, visitors to eastern Idaho’s reservoirs may have noticed bigger bathtub rings showing around the edges.
Palisades Reservoir, currently at about 40% full, and Jackson Lake, currently at 49% full, are expected to be drained to 2% and 12% respectively by late September, according to Brian Stevens, water operations manager with the Bureau of Reclamation for the state.
“I’ve never seen it that low,” Stevens said of Palisades Reservoir. “I’ve seen it at 8% when we drew it down for flood control in 2017. When Palisades shows 0% full on our teacup diagram, there’s about 200,000 acre-feet of water that is still left in the reservoir. It’ll look low, but it won’t be 100% empty.”
American Falls Reservoir, currently at 15% of capacity will “probably get down to 10% in early September and down to 6% by late September,” Stevens said.
While reservoirs are often drawn down in late summer, most still hold 15% or more, except during drought years such as this one.
Stevens said because irrigation districts used water conservatively starting in early summer, most farmers should still have enough water for good crops.
Next year, however, will take above-average precipitation to refill the reservoirs.
“I’m hoping for 115% to 120% of precip by June and July,” he said. “That would give us 80% full or better. It would be nice to get back to where we were at the start of this year. The water moisture up in the mountains is really poor, it’s below historical records across the board. We’ll need some really good precip and then some to recover and end up with good storage allocation for next year.”
Bureau of Reclamation is saying Ririe Reservoir should end up at about 50% full going into November and Island Park will probably end up being close to where it’s at now, about 45%.
“(Island Park) is actually looking pretty good,” Stevens said. “We’ll have good carry over this fall.”