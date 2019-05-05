The Eastern Idaho State Fair, in partnership with Butler Amusement, Inc., announced six finalists who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his or her choice. This scholarship fund has awarded over $80,000 to deserving college-bound teens for fourteen years.
A six-member scholarship committee had the difficult task of selecting winners out of the numerous commendable applicants. “We are so excited to see this scholarship program grow each year, this year we had 13 counties and 15 high schools in our 16 County Fair District with scholarship applications,” said E.I.S.F. General Manager, Brandon Bird.
The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H, along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need. The winners, in no particular order are: Dylan Brown, Onieda County – Malad High School; Oakley Cheney, Madison County – Madison High School; Priscilla Hibbert, Bannock County – Century High School; Benson Isom, Bingham County – Snake River High School; Addison Stoddard, Bingham County – Shelley High School; and Katarina Whitson, Lemhi County – Salmon High School. The six scholarship winners and their families were invited to attend a special dinner in their honor with the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors and staff on April 25, to receive their scholarship certificates.
This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the surrounding 16 counties. The EISF encourages those interested in the 2020 Scholarship to enter the 2019 Fair as a 4-H or FFA member to qualify.