BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair officially kicks off this weekend.
The 9-day event, which draws more than 200,000 people to Blackfoot each year, begins Friday and continues through Sept. 7.
Officials say it’s the longest running annual event in eastern Idaho.
This year’s fair themed “Taste The Fun” will provide plenty of entertainment.
There will be performances by country superstar Brett Young on Aug. 30, rock band The Offspring on Sept. 5, and comedian Gabriel Igelsias on Sept. 6, according to the fair’s website. Other nighttime grandstand events include the Bull Riding Championship, Aug. 31; Western Tractor Pull Nations, Sept. 1; Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, Sept. 2-3; Motor City Madness, Sept. 4; and September Slam Demolition Derby, Sept. 7.
During the day, people can bet on Pari-Mutuel Racing that runs Sept. 1-2, 6-7, and watch the Indian Relay National Championships on Sept. 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7.
“Indian Relay Races is a centuries-old tradition of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes culture,” according to the fair’s website. “The sport actually originated on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation over 100 years ago, and many families that participated in the sport decades ago are still participating and passing this legacy on from generation to generation.”
This year’s event also will include a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and a variety of free entertainment, fair competitions, and carnival rides and games throughout the week.
And, of course, there will be many tasty foods — one of the things the fair is known for.
The Best New Fair Food winners had not been announced as of Wednesday, but competition entries included Banana Fosters Churro Donuts, Homemade Smoked Mac N Cheese, Caramel Apple Pie Crepes, Huckleberry Frosted Mini Donuts, Fruity Pebble Funnel Cake, and Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos among others.
Tickets at the gate cost $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for youth between the ages of 6 and 11. Children 5 and younger get in free.
For information about activities, costs and deals available at this year’s fair, visit funatthefair.com or call 208-785-2480.