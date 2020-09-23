Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) is currently accepting registration for a “first-of-its-kind economic summit” in eastern Idaho. What’s Up in Eastern Idaho will be a virtual event that discusses a range of topics related to the local economy. Some of the subjects covered will be advanced manufacturing, agriculture, banking, finance, energy, healthcare, cybersecurity and outdoor products.
According to REDI, the summit will feature regional, state and national officials. The day will kick off with an event introduction from Gov. Brad Little, before Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo take over to talk about the “Washington business outlook.”
Matthew Thomson from the Idaho Workforce Development Council will speak on “creating innovative programs in support of workforce training, recruitment and retention.”
Idaho’s Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey will then discuss “building innovative economic ecosystems to meet the demands of a growing tech-based economy.”
Jaime Casap, Google’s “education evangelist,” is the event’s designated keynote speaker. He will address “digitization and the future of work.”
After Casap, the event will break out into round-table discussions. Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green and Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters will discuss “working with eastern Idaho’s universities and federal partners.”
The second roundtable discussion will be on “preparing eastern Idaho’s K-16 students to meet eastern Idaho’s workforce demands.” Leading it will be Rep. Wendy Horman, Sen. Dave Lent, College of Eastern Idaho President Rick Aman and Idaho State University College of Technology Dean R. Scott Rasmussen.
The final speech will be given on “the economic and housing outlook for eastern Idaho over the next decade” by leaders from the Research Business Development Center and Colliers International Idaho.
What’s Up in Eastern Idaho is set to be held on Oct. 8. The registration form can be found on the REDI website and costs $45.
“We are three weeks away from the first conference to be held for ‘What’s Up in Eastern Idaho!’ ... You will not want to miss this event! If you have not registered, we encourage you to register today,” Teresa McKnight, CEO of REDI said in a release.