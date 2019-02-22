ECobalt Solutions Inc., owner and developer of the Idaho Cobalt Project, is laying off workers at its Salmon cobalt development site, a result of companywide cost control measures following a sudden drop in global cobalt pricing.
ECobalt had 32 employees at its Salmon site and only a handful will remain, said Fiona Grant Leydier, the company's vice president of corporate communications.
The company's workforce will be reduced to only the employees needed to "maintain the site and comply with the approved plan of operations," Grant Leydier said.
"We have reduced our staff to a skeleton crew over the course of the winter," she said. Once the weather warms, staff will oversee the site's environmental compliance, water monitoring program and storm water plan during runoff season.
She did not provide the exact number of layoffs.
Last year, cobalt production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the world's leading cobalt producer, supplied more cobalt than the global market anticipated, causing a significant decline in cobalt value.
"Over the course of 2018 it became apparent that there would be enough supply to satisfy demand over the next couple of years," Grant Leydier said.
ECobalt has yet to secure the funding necessary to begin cobalt production in Idaho, so until the market improves the company will institute cost control measures.
In the meantime, the company will focus on securing offtake, or identifying a customer, and completing a feasibility study for the Idaho Cobalt Project.
"Once an economic feasibility study is produced and project financing is secured, we intend to fast track project development to bring the ICP (Idaho Cobalt Project) into production for the benefit of our communities and all stakeholders," said Michael Callahan, eCobalt's president & CEO, in a company news release. "There has been a great deal of quality work completed by the team and we want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication."
The cobalt market should rebound in the coming years, Grant Leydier said, as the electric car market grows. Cobalt is an important element in batteries used to power electric cars.
When asked whether the company would hire back the workers it will layoff, once development starts again, Grant Leydier said, "That would be our intention if they haven’t found employment otherwise."
In October 2017, the company announced plans it would build a $120 million refining facility on its property near Pioneer Road in Blackfoot, with an anticipated opening in late 2019. The plant was expected provide the region with 60 new jobs with annual salaries in the $50,000 range.
With no ore to refine, those plans are on hold.