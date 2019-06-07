Riders will be back in the saddle for the 2019 edition of the Upper Valley Open Horse Show on June 8.
The event for kids and adults will be held in St. Anthony at the Fremont County Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m., said Becky Crapo, who, along with her husband Jared Crapo of Rexburg, started the show five years ago.
There are 58 classes to pick from with classes for every age group, some of which include showmanship, bareback, English and western equitation, barrels, poles, goat ribbon pull, goat tying, and trail and advanced trail. There are also classes where different age groups of fillies, geldings and stallions can be shown and all breeds are welcome.
“I’m excited for this year’s horse show and hope to see all the reliable faces as well as some new ones too,” Crapo said.
Crapo urges area 4-Hers to enter to get extra experience on horseback.
“I’m working to spread the word to all the 4-Her’s in the area as well,” Crapo said. “Riders of all abilities can come to this show. No one is excluded.”
The Upper Valley Open Horse Show is the first in a series of shows in the Central Idaho Horse Show Association that was established in the 1980 and include shows in four Idaho locations. Other shows are in Arco at the fairgrounds on June 29, in Challis on July 20, in Mackay on July 29 and in Salmon on August 19. The Upper Valley Open Horse Show is a CIHSA approved show, with points earned going toward year-end awards.
Concessions will be available and the show adheres to AQHA rules. Admission for spectators is free. For more information and for entry forms, visit the Upper Valley Open Horse Show Facebook page or call or text Becky Crapo at 208-339-4337.