“OK, let’s move on to something less controversial, like reproductive rights,” said Jan Brown, co-moderator for the Democrats, followed by a laugh from the crowd at Monday night’s debate between the candidates for the District 33A House of Representatives seat.
The debate between Democratic nominee Miranda Marquit and Republican incumbent Barbara Ehardt was full of snarky comments and rhetorical jabs. The event previewed the only contested November race for voters in the Idaho Falls area.
The bipartisan debate, which Ehardt described as a “most unique opportunity” and the “the more appropriate way to have a debate,” took place at the Shilo Inn Convention Center and was attended by more than 100 people.
The candidates are not strangers, having run against each other before for the same District 33A seat. Ehardt won that 2020 contest by nearly 4,000 votes.
The debate’s topics ranged from recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion rights, drag queens in schools, critical race theory, taxes, health care and school funding, with the candidates disagreeing on basically every front.The topic of drag queens was interjected into the debate in the same month that a planned “drag kids” event at the Boise Pride Festival was cancelled following political pressure from the Idaho GOP.
Ehardt, whose signature legislative accomplishment is the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act that bans transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams, asked “Do you know how many sexual predators are drag queens?”Answering herself, she said there were an “enormous amount.”
“Shame on those of you who would support this kind of activity with our children,” she said.Marquit pointed to Ehardt’s claims as a red herring and part of the Republicans’ efforts to distract the electorate from more important issues.
“I would rather have a qualified drag queen teaching in school than book-burners in my Legislature, but here we are,” Marquit said.With a large portion of the debate focusing on schools — funding, curriculum and teacher shortages, Marquit feels that current state officials cannot be trusted to make necessary changes to improve education in Idaho.
”This has to do a lot with lip service,” Marquit said. “We talk a big game about education but we still don’t know how those funds are going to be allocated … right now we have to trust people who have not done right by education for the last 10 years.”
Co-moderators from both the Republican Central Committee and the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee were tasked with asking the candidates questions that were submitted by members of their own parties.
Though the moderators could agree on many of the hot topic questions they were asking — Republican moderator Bryan Smith thanked his co-moderator for asking questions on his list — the candidates couldn’t agree on any answers to those questions.
Diane Jensen, second vice-chairwoman for the Bonneville County Republicans, asked at the start of the debate that people refrain from clapping or cheering for either of the nominees. Those in attendance were able to contain neither their support nor opposition.
While Marquit used her introduction time to share that she was a graduate of Skyline High School and a lover of the outdoors, Ehardt, who bypassed the introductory niceties, immediately asked the crowd to make no mistake about the huge dichotomy between herself and Marquit.
”Voters will have a choice, it’s not gray, (the choice) is black and white,” Ehardt said. “What we have to look at is where America has been. Two years ago, we were thriving, we had 1.5% inflation, we had low food prices, low gas prices, we had a vision and then all of a sudden everything changed. Democrat policies have created chaos.” Ehardt’s recollection of the good times of 2020 made no mention of the 2020 pandemic that saw much of the economy shut down, driving down demand for gas and causing a nationwide unemployment rate of 14.3%. There also were major supply-chain disruptions, many of which linger today, which caused shortages of goods ranging from toilet paper and lumber to meat. More than 1 million Americans have died with COVID-19.
In response to Ehardt’s claims about the current chaotic state of government as well as the Legislature’s inability to make changes to current property taxes, Marquit suggests putting “folks in the Legislature who are ready to tackle these issues and not keep kicking it down the road.”
”In our opening statements we learned that Joe Biden is here on the ballot this year in Idaho District 33 and now we are learning that our city council and our mayor are on our District 33 ballot; it’s amazing,” Marquit said. ”It’s disingenuous to pretend that the state Legislature can’t do anything about this property tax exemption when they are the ones who set the exemption level.”
Later in the debate Brown asked the candidates about their opinions on access to federally supported health insurance programs. Ehardt was first to answer, claiming that the Reclaim Idaho initiative to expand Medicaid was funded through philanthropist George Soros, which drew audible laughter from the crowd, and that the people who were accessing Medicaid were not all in equal need.
“As they were pushing that initiative, one of the things that I kept talking about was that their numbers were way off, the number of people that would access that care would be double and the cost would be more than double. Guess who was right? Me,” Ehardt said.
Sixty-one percent of Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion in November 2018.
After Ehardt’s comments, Marquit chimed in with “Citation needed as always, citation needed. So anyway, medicaid expansion has been great, I know there are people in this very room who now have access to affordable healthcare that did not have access before ... and thanks to Reclaim Idaho, (which) is not funded by George Soros, again citation needed ... “
Marquit then accused Ehardt of looking for “boogeymen” instead of dealing with real issues.
Ehardt assumed office after former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed her to District 33A’s open House seat in 2017. She was then reelected in 2018 and again 2020. The chance to vote for the District 33A House seat will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.