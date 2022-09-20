“OK, let’s move on to something less controversial, like reproductive rights,” said Jan Brown, co-moderator for the Democrats, followed by a laugh from the crowd at Monday night’s debate between the candidates for the District 33A House of Representatives seat.

The debate between Democratic nominee Miranda Marquit and Republican incumbent Barbara Ehardt was full of snarky comments and rhetorical jabs. The event previewed the only contested November race for voters in the Idaho Falls area.

Recommended for you