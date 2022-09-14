The only two Idaho Falls area candidates in a contested race this November will participate in a bipartisan debate on Monday.
The debate will feature Republican Incumbent Barbara Ehardt and Democrat Miranda Marquit, the two candidates running for the District 33A House of Representatives seat. A Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Facebook post said this is the first-of-its kind bipartisan debate in Idaho Falls, which is scheduled 7 p.m., Monday Sept. 17 at the Shilo Inn Convention Center on 780 Lindsay Blvd.
Ehardt assumed office in 2017 after Gov. Brad Little appointed her to District 33A's open House seat. She was reelected in 2018 and 2020. Marquit is challenging Ehardt for the second time after losing in the 2020 general election.
In 2020, Ehardt received nearly 4,000 more votes than Marquit, collecting just over 60% of votes, according to election results from the Secretary of State.
Attendance for the debate is free and the Republican Central Committee will live stream the debate on its Facebook page.
Co-moderators from both the Republican Central Committee and the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee will ask their respective candidates questions submitted by members of their parties.
A Democratic Central Committee newsletter said questions for the debate must be submitted by Thursday. Questions can be submitted to both parties via a direct message to their Facebook pages or their respective email addresses: bonnevillegop.info@gmail.com and bonnevilledemocrats@gmail.com.
Ehardt and Marquit are running in the only contested race for Idaho Falls area voters in the general election. Republican candidate and Ammon City Councilman Josh Wheeler was set to face independent candidate Hyrum Johnson for the District 35B House seat but Johnson withdrew candidacy on Sept. 7, according to the Secretary of State.
Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, are running unopposed in District 32. Republican House seat A candidate Stephanie Mickelsen is also running unopposed.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls; and Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls are running unopposed in District 33.
Along with Wheeler, Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; and Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, are running unopposed in District 35.