The only two Idaho Falls area candidates in a contested race this November will participate in a bipartisan debate on Monday.

The debate will feature Republican Incumbent Barbara Ehardt and Democrat Miranda Marquit, the two candidates running for the District 33A House of Representatives seat. A Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Facebook post said this is the first-of-its kind bipartisan debate in Idaho Falls, which is scheduled 7 p.m., Monday Sept. 17 at the Shilo Inn Convention Center on 780 Lindsay Blvd.

