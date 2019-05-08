Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership will be holding its third annual Senior Health and Safety Fair on Saturday morning.
Presentations at the fair will be held by EICAP and the Area Agency on Aging as well as 37 other companies and vendors from the area. Area Agency on Aging director Morgan Nield said the two partner agencies started holding the fair to provide more education about the resources they have for senior citizens and their caretakers.
"We realized that there is a lack of information. People don't know what resources are out there, and we wanted to help fill that gap," Nield said.
In addition to the vendor tables, the fair will also feature entertainment by two senior citizen-led acts who also performed last year: the Old Time Fiddlers and the Gypsy Cabaret belly dance troupe. Last year's fair attracted more than 200 visitors.
The event will be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of College of Eastern Idaho (building 3) at the same time that the CEI Car Show happens on the other side of campus. Nield said the agency chose to hold its fair at the same time as the show because of the larger crowd on the campus and to celebrate May being Older Americans Month.