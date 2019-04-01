Steve and Staci Condon had been empty nesters for a few years when they heard a knock on their door. It was a representative from Child Protective Services, telling them that they needed to either take in their three grandsons or have them be sent to a foster home. At the time Tyler was 3 years old and the younger two, Landon and Jaxon, were under a year old.
"It was a shocking, sobering situation," Steve Condon said.
The couple, who had just raised four children of their own in Idaho Falls, didn't want to see the boys split apart by the department. So they took in their grandchildren and started over as parents.
That was two years ago. Both Steve and Staci said things are different the second time around. Their youngest child was 21 when they took in the three boys, and they had less energy to spend on the new children. Staci had home-schooled her children but 5-year-old Tyler is currently enrolled in a public kindergarten.
Staci had previously worked as a family advocate for Head Start through Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, so the couple was familiar with some of the local options for family support. But until December, they had not taken part in the EICAP group specifically aimed at families in their situation.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is a support group that EICAP has managed for more than a decade. It provides resources and connections to grandparents raising their children's children for any number of reasons. The group meets every month in a conference room in the back of the partnership's headquarters on Lincoln Street, where experts are brought in to share information and the families can share their struggles with each other.
"It doesn't matter if you're a single parent or a couple, it's not an easy task to start over as parents," program founder Robin Ayres said.
Ayres was raising her own grandchild when she founded the group. Her daughter had given up custody of the newborn girl because she was unable to emotionally support her, leaving Ayres to raise her granddaughter for the last 14 years. Ayres is no longer in charge of the EICAP grandparent program, but she still regularly attends the meetings and said she still finds new information to help her as a parent.
Jodi Stanton, the group's current leader, went through a similar situation a few years ago. While she was working as a senior advocate and volunteer for EICAP, her daughter and granddaughter moved into her home to escape domestic abuse. They stayed with Stanton for more than a year and, early into their time living together, the opening came up to manage the grandparent support group.
"I'm an all-in or all-out person. I thought this program was supposed to be mine because I could relate to the grandparents. I was going through it at the same time as them," Stanton said.
Nationally, the number of families in this situation is considerable. In 2017, there were nearly 2.6 million grandparents in the United States who are the primary caretakers for their grandchildren, including more than 10,700 families in Idaho. Census data shows that 27,000 Idaho grandparents live with their grandchildren, meaning 38.8 percent are responsible for their grandchildren's care.
The percentage of Idaho grandparents who serve as caretakers for their grandchildren is higher than the national average of 35.5 percent. However the number of grandparents serving as caretakers has been decreasing in Idaho over the past few years. More grandparents and grandchildren lived together in 2017 than in 2010 but fewer were the main caretaker for their grandchildren.
The situation may be growing less common across the state but EICAP's support group has grown in they two years under Stanton. Eight families regularly attend the monthly support sessions or holiday parties organized by EICAP, the biggest core group that Stanton had worked with. In the last two months, the Condons and another new arrival started dropping in on the monthly meetings in March.
"We've seen a lot of different reasons why grandparents have these children with them," Stanton said.
Many, such as the Condons' daughter, dealt with some combination of drug addiction and legal problems that forced the issue onto the grandparents. Others had seen the parents die when their grandchildren were young or their adult children just weren't in a position to take care of their offspring, either emotionally or financially.
Stanton tries to provide anything and everything the families may want when it comes to support services. For the March meeting, a local attorney stopped by to talk about guardianship and the legal avenues of getting custody for a grandchild. Past speakers had come from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and EICAP's Head Start office, while next month's guest will be a nutritionist who can talk to the families about healthy meal planning.
The Condons noted differences between themselves and the other families in the group. They were younger than most of the other grandparents in the group and had been raising their grandchildren for a shorter period, so there was less overlap outside the group. Staci said the emotional connections and the resources provided were what kept them interested in coming back.
"It's good to know other grandparents are going through the same struggles we are," she said.
"Identical situations," Stanton added.