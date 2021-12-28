A child gets vaccinated for COVID-19. Eastern Idaho Public Health is holding a free vaccine clinic for children from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. The COVID-19 and influenza vaccines will be available, among others.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is offering a free vaccination clinic for children today, Dec. 29, at its Idaho Falls office.
The health district announced on its Facebook page it was holding the clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1250 Hollipark Drive.
The vaccinations available are a part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s full childhood vaccination series which includes various immunizations including hepatitis B, measles, tetanus and inactivated poliovirus, among others. The full list of immunizations and recommended vaccine schedule is available on the CDC’s website.
Mimi Taylor, the health district’s public information officer, wrote in a text to the Post Register that the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine would be available in addition to the other immunizations. Foreign travel immunizations are not included at the clinic.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to participants. The health district will bill insurance and Medicaid. Interested individuals can call 208-533-3235 to schedule an appointment.