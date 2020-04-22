Eastern Idaho Public Health has begun including probable cases in its count of COVID-19 cases within the health district.
As of Wednesday, there were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in eastern Idaho and 17 probable cases. Of the confirmed cases, 19 are men and 17 are women. Five people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
James Corbett, Community Health Division Administrator for EIPH, said the state is including probable cases to provide a more accurate count of the spread of the virus as patients wait for their test results to come back. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, there are 1,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, 710 of whom have recovered.
Probable cases include individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are confirmed to have been in contact with someone diagnosed with the virus, but who have not yet been confirmed to have the virus.
Of the 52 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 identified in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district, more than half were found in Bonneville County. Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has administered the majority of tests in the region according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The hospital has tested 82 patients for the virus as of April 10, out of 147 tests administered in the region.
EIPH's website stated Wednesday that 16 cases were confirmed in Bonneville County and another 11 were probable, up from eight probable cases on Tuesday.
The data shows a plurality of those infected in eastern Idaho are in their 40s and 50s.
Age group
by decade
Number of
patients
|>18
|1
|20s
|2
|30s
|7
|40s
|9
|50s
|8
|60s
|4
|70a
|3
|80s
|1
According to data available on the website, 104 people who have had contact with the 36 confirmed patients are being monitored for symptoms, the majority of them in Bonneville County.
All but two of the 36 patients have been released after EIPH determined they were no longer contagious. Both of the patients remain hospitalized.