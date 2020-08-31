The mask orders and restrictions put in place in Clark County and Lemhi County have been lifted.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board of county representatives voted Thursday to roll back the two counties from the "Moderate Risk" category as long as cases did not spike there over the weekend. The mandates had been put in place in both counties on Aug. 13 and required limits on event attendance and mandatory mask us when social distancing was not possible.
The moderate risk designation means the county has had more than 10 active cases per 10,000 residents for at least three straight days. Lemhi County has reported one new case of the virus since the Thursday meeting and has been below the cutoff point for active cases for more than a week.
Clark County reported three new cases of the virus on Saturday, but its small population means the restrictions there are decided on a case-by-case basis instead of the active case rate.
Some members of the board of health voiced concerns that the start of the fall school year could see new outbreaks of cases in those counties. Ken Miner, the representative for Lemhi County on the county board, said Thursday that the board needed to stick to its previous plan and trust that residents would be responsible.
"We’re gonna lift some things. If it goes bad again, it just proves some points on what we were trying to do. I think sticking to our plan is the best policy,” Miner said during the meeting.
Thursday's vote by the board lifted the mask requirement for Fremont County the next day. "Moderate Risk" restrictions and mask mandates are still in place for Bonneville, Jefferson and Teton counties.