Eastern Idaho Public Health is naming James Corbett as its new director to replace Geri Rackow, who spent her last day in that role Friday.
“Geri has been a consistent leader in all senses of that word through the time that I’ve known her,” Corbett said. “She’s dedicated, professional and cares about individuals and the community. I think it’s big shoes to fill and we’ll do our best to continue the efforts that she’s done while she’s been here and hopefully make her proud in the future that we continue to improve the lives around us.”
Corbett is transitioning to director after serving as the director of the health district’s Community Health Division. Corbett has worked with the health district for more than 10 years and said he is excited to step into his new role and help people live healthy lives.
Rackow is stepping down as director to work at Idaho National Laboratory as the director of Occupational Health Services. She said she never envisioned leaving the health district and thought she would work there until retirement, but the opportunity at INL was too good to pass up.
“It has been my honor to serve the EIPH board of health, its employees and our communities and thank them for placing their trust in me to lead EIPH for the past nine years,” Rackow wrote in an email to the Post Register.
Rackow started working at the health district in 2003 and became director in 2013. She said she never could have expected the challenges that came with being the health district’s director over the last two years through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rackow will be the first person to admit she didn’t do everything perfectly during the pandemic, but she said she did the best she could for the health district and the community.
“I certainly did my best to make the best decisions with the information I had available at the time and wasn’t afraid to change course if the situation dictated,” Rackow said.
“I’m proud of our agency’s response over the last two years,” Rackow added.
Those challenges highlighted how important the role of public health is, Rackow said. She said it’s been rewarding for her to help community members live healthy lives.
Rackow said health districts will face a challenge with funding over the next several years and it's critical for health districts to work with their local counties and establish good working relationships. She thanked the district’s board of health for its support to the health district’s efforts.
“I couldn’t have asked for nine better bosses during my time here at the health district,” Rackow said.