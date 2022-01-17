A recent upgrade of hospital beds at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center led to a $300,000 donation from the hospital to regional health care education programs.
The hospital announced in a Monday news release that it donated 62 working beds to several programs, including Idaho State University, Idaho Falls School District 91, Bonneville Joint School District 93, Blackfoot High School and Sho-Ban High School. The total donation is estimated at over $300,000.
ISU received 25 beds for various Health Occupations programs, including its Nursing and Certified Nursing Assistant programs, the release said. The school districts will use the hospital beds in their career technical education programs.
The beds help students prepare for nursing clinicals because they have to know how to help patients in beds and how to operate them, said Bobbi Finlayson, career and technical education coordinator at District 91.
“We were thrilled. Our (old) beds are all different ages and over 20 years old so it was exciting to get new beds that are all the same and in great condition,” Finlayson said.
District 91 currently has the beds at Compass Academy, where the nursing class is located, Finlayson said. The beds will move to the district’s upcoming career and technical education center when it is completed.
Jenny Collier, registered nurse and the certified nursing assistant/health professions instructor at Blackfoot High School, said in the release that the beds will help the school open a career technical education center.
“We are opening a technical center in 2023 and now we have all the beds needed for our move,” Collier said in the release. “Students in our healthcare professions classes are full of passion and love learning. We are so grateful for the addition of beds."