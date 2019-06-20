Matt Reeves, manager of emergency services, poses for a photo in a trauma room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 20, 2019. EIRMC’s emergency room received the Unit of Distinction and was rated number one out of the 185 emergency room units in the Hospital Corporation of America. “It’s an honor to receive the award for all the great things we were able to accomplish,” said Reeves. “We’re always seeking to learn from ourselves but also of our community.”