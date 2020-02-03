The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center burn care center recently conducted Idaho’s first Epicel skin graft treatment. Epicel is a cultured epidermal autograft that is grafted onto the patient.
EIRMC’s inaugural Epicel procedure began in November when a patient between the age of 35 and 45 came in with more than 54 percent of his body covered in burns from a scalding incident, mainly on his upper and lower extremities.
A piece of skin, around the size of a postage stamp, was taken from the patient and sent to a Vericel laboratory, a company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. The skin cells were then divided into multiple Petri dishes where they were grown into larger quantities of skin. In these kinds of procedures, the final amount of skin is often 10,000 times larger than the postage-stamp amount sent. The company then shipped the skin pieces back to EIRMC where doctors were able to graft them together on the patient.
This patient spent approximately 100 days at EIRMC for burn treatments. Dr. Tait Olaveson, trauma, burn and general surgeon at EIRMC, estimated without the new Epicel procedure, the patient would have spent six months at the hospital.
“He’s doing great now. He’s back home. He’s recovering and still going through some physical therapy,” Olaveson said.
In the past, there have been two traditional methods of skin grafting. The first, known as either traditional or autologous skin grafting, involves removing sections of healthy skin from the patient’s body and transplanting the healthy skin to cover the burn area. That method's downsides are that the healthy skin that can be taken is limited, and the process can be painful and scarring. The second method involves taking skin from a cadaver to treat a patient. The downsides of this method are high risks of donor rejection, infection, scarring and pain.
While more expensive, the Epicel procedure significantly increases a patient’s likeliness to survive a burn incident. At the same time, it reduces a patient’s pain, scarring, inflammation and average time in the hospital compared to other grafting methods.
“Having the skin on hand means we don’t have to harvest as much (skin) from them, and it allows us to do it in a shorter time frame," Olaveson said. "That cuts off sometimes at least two-thirds of their hospital stay.”
Doctors from the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America in Georgia flew to Idaho Falls to train EIRMC burn care staff on how to conduct this procedure and how to care for patient’s undergoing it. The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America is a partner of EIRMC’s.
According to Olaveson, with more traditional procedures, around 75 percent of transplanted skin successfully grafts, meaning it needs no further therapy or treatment. With this first patient, 99 percent of skin successfully grafted.
As for downsides, those are relatively small. The procedure is costly, but Olaveson felt the price to be worth it when considering survival rates and pain reduction.
“It significantly helps patients. Being able to offer this here locally, allows it so patients don’t have to travel. They don’t have to dislodge their family,” Olaveson said.
The EIRMC burn care center opened in April. The $5 million center is the primary provider of burn care between Salt Lake City and Seattle, meaning it services all burn patients in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. Before its opening, patients with acute burns would often move their family to Denver, Salt Lake City or Seattle while undergoing treatments that can take up to six months.
As of the end of December, the EIRMC burn center has treated 97 in-patients and 786 out-patients.