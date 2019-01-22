For the next two Thursdays and Fridays, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will hold blood drawings with no appointment required.
From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on those four days, the clinic will hold walk-in blood drawings in the lobby of its Medical Office Building at 2860 Channing Way for anyone who is interested. The $20 drawing will take a few minutes and will be tested by the hospital for a range of values that indicate the general quality of a person's health such as cholesterol levels, triglycerides and blood glucose levels as a diabetes indicator.
"Those values give you a decent snapshot of your heart health," EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said.
The newest study from the National Center for Health Statistics listed heart disease as the leading cause of death for Idaho residents. Nearly 3,000 people in the state died from the disease in 2016, although the rate of incident for heart disease is still slightly below the national average.
Receiving a full spectrum of blood tests for $20 is a significant discount for many patients. The EIRMC cost spreadsheet lists the expected price of a test like this for an uninsured patient at more than $100. Patients who are insured could receive a similar blood screening as part of their annual wellness exam.
This year will be the 31st annual series of blood draws and Healthy Heart screenings. Niemann said the drawings attract around 400 patients every year.
"Many of these people come back every year because they find it valuable to track their blood levels over time," Niemann said.
The results of the test will be shared in-person to patients by EIRMC clinicians at the hospital's Heart and Health Fair on Feb. 16 and mailed to everyone else who received a test soon afterward. The health fair will feature other events for locals besides the blood results, including free blood pressure tests and conversations with EIRMC doctors and clinicians.