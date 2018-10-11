Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center received three awards this week for its outstanding treatment of strokes and heart attacks.
The hospital was presented with the Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for its thorough stroke care and two Mission: Lifeline awards for its heart attack treatment. A fourth award was presented to the Idaho Falls Fire Department for the work done by emergency medical services in helping the hospital save heart attack victims.
Ron Loomis, the senior regional director for the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, presented the awards Thursday in the hospital and said they showed the overall quality of care offered there.
"The key measure for all the awards is first medical contact. It truly shows the collaboration between every part of the system of care here," Loomis said.
EIRMC is the only primary stroke center in the region and receives more than 300 stroke patients per year. To qualify for the Gold Plus award, the hospital had to meet high standards on seven achievements regarding stroke care and eight additional qualities over a two-year span.
A key part of the stroke care award was for the rapid response of the hospital staff. Ninety percent of the patients who needed tPA, a key medication to provide urgent stroke care, received it within an hour of entering the building.
"These outcomes are really dependent on everyone being on the same page," said Cheri Arnold, EIRMC's stroke program manager.
The medical center also received a Gold Plus award for its efforts to provide faster care to patients with severe heart attacks and a Bronze Certificate for another aspect of its heart attack treatment.
Idaho Falls EMS Chief Eric Day received the award on behalf of the fire department. The city ambulances can send EKG results from heart attack victims ahead to give the doctors advance notice of their condition.