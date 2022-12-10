Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center recently established a psychiatry residency program to address a statewide shortage of mental health professionals.
Idaho is in the bottom five states per capita in every category of physician but it comes in 50th in mental health professionals with the fewest psychiatrists per capita of any state. This severe shortage of psychiatrists, specializing in treating mental health and licensed to prescribe medications, has increasingly significant negative impacts for patients seeking mental health care.
“The shortage is in all physicians but psychiatry is particularly low,” said Matt Larsen, EIRMC’s psychiatry program director. “We have the fewest psychiatrists per capita, even falling behind states you might think would have similar problems — states such as Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota — but they all have more. There has been a dearth of mental health care in Idaho and those doing it are all overworked.”
The lack of psychiatrists is not due to Idahoans having less need, Larsen said. In fact, he suggests they have the same problems as everyone else but are not able to deal with those problems due to the shortage.
“We don’t have the same stress that comes with a big city or an urban area but we have different stresses and we still have the same levels of people with anxiety and depression and the same rates of severe mental illness, of schizophrenia and others,” he said. “We still have drug use; we have children born with developmental delays; we still have kids in school that went through COIVD-19 and quarantine, so while the needs are different, I think they are equal.”
Due to the shortage, the city’s oldest physicians and newest residents have noticed an increasing number of people coming in who have longed for help earlier but were unable to access it.
“We have had many patients report that they have tried so hard to find a psychiatrist and it is very hard so they live with these mental illnesses for a long time until it becomes so severe that they need to be admitted,” said Kwadwo Saka, a first-year psychiatry resident at EIRMC. “Having this shortage is hurting people, so working to fill the gap will be very beneficial … .”
Saka, who was born in a small town in Ghana, migrated to the United States with his family at age 11, and completed most of his higher education in New York City. He considers the opportunity to practice in a smaller town a privilege and looks forward to filling the psychiatrists gap in the area.
EIRMC’s psychiatry residency program trains physicians who have graduated from an accredited medical school, who earned their degree as a medical doctor or a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and now want to specialize in psychiatry, EIRMC officials said.
The psychiatry residency is a four-year training program. EIRMC’s inaugural class began with four students and the program will add four more each year. By 2026, the program will be at full strength, with 16 psychiatric residents progressing through the program at a time.
Saka is one of four psychiatric residents, making up the center’s first class. The first year of residency will see the resident through half a year in general medicine and half a year in psychiatry. Residents will begin to see patients on their own, forming plans and diagnosing under the supervision of a licensed psychiatrist, forming recommendations and executing treatment.
The second year will be all psychiatry but will allow the residents to enter different areas of the hospital. They will begin to see children, teenagers, the geriatric population and will begin working in the emergency room with patients there for a medical reason but also have a mental disorder.
In their third year, residents will move out of the hospital into outpatient clinics and offices, seeing people who need to be seen once a week or maybe once a year.
The fourth and final year will diversify the outpatient experience and will give residents experience doing legal work, working with people in the prison system, in nursing homes, trying to serve more than just anyone who can drive to the office themselves.
Larsen believes this training will immediately and substantially address the state’s shortage of psychiatrists.
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more than half of the doctors who completed residency training in the last 15 years still practice in the state where they trained, he said.
The program has been running successfully for six months but the work for the program started more than a year ago. Larsen worked with dozens of people to make sure everything was in place and to prove that EIRMC and the city of Idaho Falls had all the pieces necessary to run a residency program in town.
“We needed to have the psychiatrists, the training locations, inpatient and outpatient options, we had to have children patients, adults, those working with substance abuse, every type of mental illness, anxiety, depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, the residents needed specific training and experience to best serve their patients,” Larsen said. “This was not an easy task and there are not many places in Idaho that could start a residency, get approved and run it well.”
For anyone keeping track of the efforts to increase the number of doctors working in Idaho, Larsen said, a big step was Meridian’s Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine but residency programs are the last step of the process.
“Now, if people want to stay in Idaho or in the region, they can,” he said. “You can go to high school, college, medical school and a residency program all here and then stay and work. That has not been available, ever.”
Larsen is from Idaho and wanted to stay local but when he went to medical school, there was not one in the state so he went to Iowa. When he did his residency, there was not a program here so he went to Nevada. He moved back to the state to work once he was done but is excited that future doctors will be able to stay in Idaho if they want to.
EIRMC’s psychiatric residents are trained in the treatment of all mental illnesses — depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, autism, ADHD, substance use disorders, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and more, as they care for patients at EIRMC, including at the Behavioral Health Center, Larsen said.
“A lot of people want to come here and we are working hard to address the lack of qualified, board-certified psychiatrists in the area,” Larsen said.
With fewer residency spots than applying residents, the positions are highly sought after and competitive. The four spots for next year’s EIRMC residency program saw more than 400 applications.
“If you live outside of Idaho Falls, there may be no practicing psychiatrists in your area at all,” said Coleen Niemann, EIRMC’s director of marketing. “A number of Idahoans are looking hours away from their homes for help and that is a huge barrier.
“Trying to fix those problems and meet the need were big reasons for EIRMC doctors and officials working to start this program. It took a huge amount of work, there were many obstacles and qualifications but no one opens a residency ever planning on it closing, we are here for the long haul.”
