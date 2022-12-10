Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center recently established a psychiatry residency program to address a statewide shortage of mental health professionals.

Idaho is in the bottom five states per capita in every category of physician but it comes in 50th in mental health professionals with the fewest psychiatrists per capita of any state. This severe shortage of psychiatrists, specializing in treating mental health and licensed to prescribe medications, has increasingly significant negative impacts for patients seeking mental health care.


