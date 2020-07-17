BLACKFOOT — A scaled-down version 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair has received the blessing of the fair board, the city of Blackfoot and Southeastern Idaho Public Health, fair officials said Friday afternoon.
"We recognize this decision will have a huge impact on thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication and hard work bring our fair to life each year," fair officials said in a statement on the fair's website. "Like everything during the past few months, this decision has been complex and difficult, but we look forward to coming back strong in 2021 and plan on producing one of the most amazing events our community has ever seen."
Following its most recent meeting, the fair board decided to go forth with even more limitations — no carnival, no concerts, limited vendors and limited events. Basically, this year's fair will go back more to its earliest roots, amounting to 4-H livestock events, the rodeo and some food vendors, according to the website.
“For the past four months, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has worked closely with both local government and health officials to find the best solution to provide a safe and inviting atmosphere at this year's 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair," the statement said. "The safety of everyone involved from our vendors, entertainers, employees, exhibitors, and fairgoers has, and always will be our number one priority."
But health restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic "have made it impossible to hold the type of event fairgoers have come to love and expect," the statement continued.
"As such, we are forced to cancel the majority of activities and entertainment that would have made up this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair. We have, however, decided to honor our 118-year tradition by continuing to host the annual 4-H Livestock Competition and Sale this year, as well as providing rodeo fans with two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, voted 2019 PRCA Small Market Rodeo of the Year, with reduced venue capacity. Both of these events are vital to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and we are pleased to be able to continue these traditions despite the challenges we face in 2020."
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll issued a statement to the Bingham News Chronicle following the fair's announcement.
"The city is very pleased to have worked with fair general manager Brandon Bird on an alternative to the normal EISF that everyone in our region loves to attend each year," Carroll said. "It's unfortunate that the very recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in our region seems to portend that we have more COVID virus issues looming. I believe that if we all observe the governor's protocols and observe social distancing, washing hands, sanitizing, and wearing masks when in situations where you cannot control your social distance we can get this under control. I believe that next year the EISF will be back, bigger and better than ever."
The fair's website said all 2020 holiday passes will be valid for entry to the 2021 fair. For information, visit FunAtTheFair.com.