The Eastern Idaho State Fair notes its 120th year Sept. 2-10, and along with the anniversary the theme will be "Celebrating 120 Years of Food and Fun."
EISF Manager Brandon Bird announced the grandstand entertainment at a media day event held in Idaho Falls Wednesday.
Getting things started on Sept. 2 will be multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," and "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”
Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be back to the EISF for a third time, with a show on the main stage Thursday, Sept. 8. Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out shows worldwide.
Country music fans will be entertained by Cole Swindell on Friday, Sept. 9. Over his first seven years in the business, Swindell has had his songs streamed over 4 billion times, also boasting 10 No. 1 singles, 11 No. 1 singles as a songwriter, as well as numerous songwriting awards, including being named the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year in 2016 and Music Row's Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut in 2015.
Returning to this year's fair will be pari-mutuel horse racing and the National Indian Relay Championship, barrel racing, and horse pulling, along with fan favorites in the free stage areas.
Other grandstand events will include bull riding championships Sept. 3, the PRCA-sanctioned, award-winning Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo Sept. 5-6, the Western National Trucks and Tractor Pulls Sept. 4, and Motor Madness on Sept. 7, featuring pro mini monster trucks, freestyle motocross Insanity, a snowmobile freestyle exhibition and pro dirt drag racing championships.
The fair concludes with the September Slam Demolition Derby Sept. 10.
EISF VIP members may purchase tickets before the general public through Thursday, April 28. To become a VIP, sign up at www.funatthefair.com.
All grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.funatthefair.com. To purchase tickets in person, call or visit the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot at 208-785-2480, ext. 7.