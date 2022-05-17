Elections staffer (copy)
A polling place is shown at Hawthorne Elementary School during the 2021 November election. Idaho’s 2022 primary election is Tuesday.

 Jakob Thorington / Post Register

Today is Election Day and many Idaho voters will take to the polls to vote in several statewide races and their legislative district and local elections.

According to the Bonneville County Elections Office, 1,871 early mail absentee ballots had been returned by Monday afternoon. The county sent out 2,379 absentee ballots. Another 1,774 voters turned in ballots during Idaho’s early voting period from May 2 to May 13.

Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at their local county elections office or their local polling place. Full polling place lists are available on county elections websites.

Here’s who’s in contested races in eastern Idaho:

Republican Party U.S. Senator

Brenda Bourn

Mike Crapo

Natalie M Fleming

Scott Trotter

Ramont Turnbull

United States Representative District 2

Flint L. Christensen

Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy

Chris Porter

Mike Simpson

Bryan Smith

Governor

Steven R Bradshaw

Ben Cannady

Edward R. Humphreys

Ashley Jackson

Brad Little

Lisa Marie

Janice McGeachin

Cody Usabel

Lieutenant Governor

Scott Bedke

Daniel J Gasiorowski

Priscilla Giddings

Secretary of State

Phil McGrane

Dorothy Moon

Mary Souza

Attorney General

Raúl R. Labrador

Arthur (“Art”) Macomber

Lawrence Wasden

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Debbie Critchfield

Branden J. Durst

Sherri Ybarra

Legislative District 30 State Senator

Jerry D. Bingham

Julie VanOrden

Legislative District 31

State Senator

Fran Bryson

Van Burtenshaw

State Representative, Position A

Karey Hanks

Jerald Raymond

State Representative, Position B

Rod Furniss

Darnell Shipp

Legislative District 32 State Senator

Kevin Cook

Keith Newberry

State Representative, Position A

Nicholas T. Christiansen

Stephanie Jo Mickelsen

Legislative District 33 State Senator

Dave Lent

Bryan Scholz

State Representative, Position A

Barbara Ehardt

Jeff Thompson

Legislative District 34 State Representative, Position A

Jason “JD” Drollinger

Jon O. Weber

State Representative, Position B

Ron Nate

Britt Raybould

Legislative District 35

State Senator

Mark Harris

Doug Toomer

State Representative, Position A

Kevin Andrus

Jon Goode

State Representative, Position B

Chad Christensen

Josh Wheeler

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney

H. Alayne Bean

Randy Neal

Bonneville County Coroner

Barrett Hillier

Rick D. Taylor

Libertarian Party Governor

John Dionne Jr.

Paul Sand

Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?

Ririe Joint School District 252

Special Bond Election for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.

