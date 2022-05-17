Today is Election Day and many Idaho voters will take to the polls to vote in several statewide races and their legislative district and local elections.
According to the Bonneville County Elections Office, 1,871 early mail absentee ballots had been returned by Monday afternoon. The county sent out 2,379 absentee ballots. Another 1,774 voters turned in ballots during Idaho’s early voting period from May 2 to May 13.
Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at their local county elections office or their local polling place. Full polling place lists are available on county elections websites.
Here’s who’s in contested races in eastern Idaho:
Republican Party U.S. Senator
Brenda Bourn
Mike Crapo
Natalie M Fleming
Scott Trotter
Ramont Turnbull
United States Representative District 2
Flint L. Christensen
Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy
Chris Porter
Mike Simpson
Bryan Smith
Governor
Steven R Bradshaw
Ben Cannady
Edward R. Humphreys
Ashley Jackson
Brad Little
Lisa Marie
Janice McGeachin
Cody Usabel
Lieutenant Governor
Scott Bedke
Daniel J Gasiorowski
Priscilla Giddings
Secretary of State
Phil McGrane
Dorothy Moon
Mary Souza
Attorney General
Raúl R. Labrador
Arthur (“Art”) Macomber
Lawrence Wasden
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Debbie Critchfield
Branden J. Durst
Sherri Ybarra
Legislative District 30 State Senator
Jerry D. Bingham
Julie VanOrden
Legislative District 31
State Senator
Fran Bryson
Van Burtenshaw
State Representative, Position A
Karey Hanks
Jerald Raymond
State Representative, Position B
Rod Furniss
Darnell Shipp
Legislative District 32 State Senator
Kevin Cook
Keith Newberry
State Representative, Position A
Nicholas T. Christiansen
Stephanie Jo Mickelsen
Legislative District 33 State Senator
Dave Lent
Bryan Scholz
State Representative, Position A
Barbara Ehardt
Jeff Thompson
Legislative District 34 State Representative, Position A
Jason “JD” Drollinger
Jon O. Weber
State Representative, Position B
Ron Nate
Britt Raybould
Legislative District 35
State Senator
Mark Harris
Doug Toomer
State Representative, Position A
Kevin Andrus
Jon Goode
State Representative, Position B
Chad Christensen
Josh Wheeler
Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney
H. Alayne Bean
Randy Neal
Bonneville County Coroner
Barrett Hillier
Rick D. Taylor
Libertarian Party Governor
John Dionne Jr.
Paul Sand
Shall the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District be organized?
Ririe Joint School District 252
Special Bond Election for issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.