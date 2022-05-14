Tuesday is Election Day and after that, Idahoans will have the answer to a question many have been asking for months. What kind of brand of conservatism do the majority of Idaho voters — Republican voters — value?
The battle for the heart of Idaho’s Republican Party will come to a conclusion Tuesday — at least for two years until the next primary election. Gov. Brad Little faces seven challengers for the Republican nomination and voters in eastern Idaho's Second Congressional District will decide if longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson is still fit for the nomination.
Here are five things to watch on Tuesday:
The GOP governor’s race
This contest is perhaps the most emblematic of all Idaho GOP races this Tuesday.
The most notable of Little’s seven challengers is Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls. This is the first time since 1938 a sitting governor of Idaho has been challenged by a lieutenant governor of the same party.
McGeachin has frequently clashed with Little and bristled against the state’s COVID-19 response to the point where his office has adopted a new legal and constitutional interpretation rejecting the authority of the lieutenant governor to serve as acting governor unless the governor was physically and functionally out of the state, unable to carry out duties remotely.
McGeachin has made several headlines during her campaign and tenure as lieutenant governor including receiving an endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but also making a video appearance at a white nationalist convention in Florida and working without salary after exceeding her office budget after losing a court case over a public records denial.
Little touts his record over the last four years and says it is “non-debatable" after refusing to debate any of his seven opponents for the Republican nomination. He’s shown the ability to meet his goals, securing increases in education funding, teacher pay and tax cuts, but he’s received pushback from the state Legislature over his COVID-19 response. Little twice vetoed bills that would have cut the governor’s emergency powers.
McGeachin is the more popular candidate among far-right politicians and groups, including the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. A win for McGeachin could represent a far-right shift among Idaho Republicans and their elected officials.
Idaho's 2nd Congressional District
Will Simpson’s two-decade run representing Idaho in the House of Representatives come to an end? If it does, it will most likely be Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith who unseats Simpson for the Republican nominee of this race.
Smith has been one of Simpson’s most vocal critics for years, first unsuccessfully challenging him for the seat in 2014. The two candidates have gone back and forth in campaign ads that attack one another on their allegiance to Trump.
One impact this race could hold is a potential $33.5 billion investment to remove four dams on the lower Snake River in an effort to save the salmon population in the river. Simpson proposed the dams to be removed by 2030 but has faced pushback from several of his federal Republican colleagues in Idaho and Washington state.
Smith opposes this plan and says it would create a devastating impact for clean energy production, transportation and grain growers, but Simpson believes his plan can recover those resources and believes the removal of the dams is inevitable because a federal judge will order it in accordance with the Endangered Species Act.
Similar to the governor race, Smith is the choice of the party's far-right base, and is directly involved in leadership positions with the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and the right-wing political action committee Idaho Freedom Foundation. Voting percentages for candidates like McGeachin and Smith could be a measuring stick for how much influence these groups hold in the Republican Party.
A District 34 rematch
The race for a Madison County House seat is a rematch of one of the tightest races in 2020, as Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, defeated then-incumbent Britt Raybould by less than 300 votes and earned 52% of the vote.
Nate is one of the highest scoring state legislators for groups such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the American Conservative Union, and he has often brought those scores up as a reason to vote for him during his campaign. As a legislator, he has pushed hard and unsuccessfully for a grocery tax repeal and has been one of the Legislature’s biggest proponents to cut higher education funding.
Raybould has pointed to those scores as a reason to vote against Nate and said those scores mean Nate is willing to cut funding for education, law enforcement, infrastructure and water resources.
Nate’s victory in 2020 was largely due to Bonneville County voters in District 34. Raybould won Madison County by more than 100 votes. This could be a significant factor on Tuesday because the Idaho Redistricting Committee removed Bonneville County from District 34 earlier this year, taking away Nate’s 2020 advantage.
The new District 35
Another race that could be largely affected by redistricting is for a House seat in District 35 with Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and his opponent Josh Wheeler, an Ammon city councilman.
Christensen’s campaign approach has been full of attacks that question how conservative Wheeler is, which Christensen acknowledged to the Post Register may be negatively impacting voters’ opinions of him. He defended this approach because he said it is similar to Trump’s campaign behavior and people should judge him based on his record.
Wheeler criticizes Christensen’s record, and calls Christensen a libertarian extremist who votes for the Idaho Freedom Foundation rather than District 35 residents.
Christensen has never won Bonneville County in a Republican primary and the redistricting map removes Oneida and Franklin Counties, the latter of which Christensen won convincingly in 2020 and the former he lost by 16 votes. However, Christensen said he feels confident that new areas of Bannock and Bonneville counties in District 35 will make up for the areas he no longer represents.
Who’s going to face Idaho Falls House
Democrat candidate Miranda Marquit in November?
Jeff Thompson, a former 10-year House member, is seeking to represent Idaho Falls once again after losing to Rep. Gary Marshall of Idaho Falls in 2018. This time, he's going up against Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls for the nomination to represent District 33.
Thompson’s been critical of Ehardt and said she focuses more on social issues such as transgender girls competing in women’s sports rather than issues that matter more for Idaho Falls residents. Although he said he shares the same position as Ehardt on the matter, it’s not something the Legislature should be spending time on. Instead, he said the Legislature needs to address the rising costs of housing and population growth in eastern Idaho.
Ehardt’s “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” was signed into law but has been blocked by the courts and she also was one of the Legislature’s biggest supporters of House Bill 666, which would have removed an exemption in existing state law protecting schools, colleges, universities, museums and libraries and their employees from prosecution for “disseminating material harmful to minors.”