On Tuesday, Idaho voters will make important decisions that will determine the state's direction for the next few years.
People beyond Idaho are going to be paying attention to a couple of races. Voters in Idaho and three other Republican states will decide on Tuesday whether to expand Medicaid coverage to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. Democrat Paulette Jordan is running to be Idaho's first woman governor, and the country's first Native American woman governor, and that race has also received extensive national attention.
No matter what happens Tuesday, come January Idaho will have its first woman lieutenant governor. And while local House and Senate races don't usually get much attention compared to the top-of-the-ticket candidates and issues, there will be plenty of new faces in Boise in January and this has major consequences for what kind of policy will come out of the Capitol.
Proposition 2
One of the most consequential things on the ballot, which will shape the future of health care in Idaho and the course of next year's legislative session is Proposition 2, the Medicaid expansion measure.
After several years of legislative debate and failure to pass either Medicaid expansion or compromise proposals that have been floated, Medicaid expansion supporters gathered enough signatures to get it on the ballot this year. The measure has attracted support ranging from the national left-wing group The Fairness Project and in-state from powerful business and hospital groups and a large number of small donors and volunteers who have been knocking on doors and making phone calls to drum up support. Prominent political backers include outgoing Republican Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who cut a last-minute TV ad supporting the measure.
About half of the House Republican caucus has come out against it, and conservatives such as Idaho Freedom Foundation head Wayne Hoffman and, locally, some members of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee have been writing opinion columns opposing it. However, the Work Not Obamacare PAC that was formed to oppose the measure has raised far less money than the supporters have. What polling exists has shown Prop 2's proponents to have the edge.
If it passes, the Legislature will have to deal with implementing and funding it in 2019. A ballot measure in Idaho has the same force as any other law, which means the Legislature could just overturn it, which is what it did to get rid of term limits in 2002. This seems less likely to happen in this case — GOP gubernatorial candidate Brad Little has said he would implement the measure if it passes, although he hasn't said how he plans to vote on it. Even some lawmakers who oppose it, such as local Reps. Bryan Zollinger and Barbara Ehardt, have said they would respect the outcome if a majority of their own constituents vote for it.
Democrats have supported Medicaid expansion for as long as it has been an issue; Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan and most if not all of the Democrats running for the Legislature support Prop 2. Republican lawmakers and candidates are more split. A few, such as House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood, support it, but many more either oppose it or, like Little, haven't taken a firm stance but have promised to implement it if it passes.
Governor
Jordan, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and a former House member from Plummer, and Little, a rancher from Emmett who has been active in politics for a long time and is the current lieutenant governor, are the two major-party candidates. They hope to succeed Otter, a longtime fixture in Idaho politics who is retiring after three terms as chief executive.
Idaho is a majority Republican state — Republicans have a heavy voter registration advantage, and all statewide offices are currently held by Republicans — and its last Democratic governor was Cecil Andrus, who stepped down in 1994 after four non-consecutive terms. Perhaps because it is perceived as safely Republican, Idaho doesn't draw a lot of attention from pollsters. The only publicly released polls in the governor's race, which were taken over the summer and two of which were paid for by Democrats, showed Little with leads of 8 to 12 points, with many voters undecided at that time.
Jordan's campaign, however, has generated a good deal of excitement, starting with her 18-point primary victory over A.J. Balukoff. During the primary and since then many national and even international media outlets have sent reporters to Idaho to write profiles of her and her race, often focusing on her Native American background and the enthusiasm of her supporters. Her messaging has combined progressive ideas on issues such as health care, campaign finance and marijuana legalization with a populist condemnation of the state's Republican leadership.
Little has run a more low-key and traditional Idaho Republican campaign. He's made usual circuit of parades, Republican dinners and Chamber of Commerce events, touring the state with the rest of the GOP ticket on their traditional late-October bus tour and cutting ads emphasizing his Idaho ranching roots, his conservative values, his record as lieutenant governor and his plans to improve the state's schools.
Proposition 1
If you've been anywhere near a TV this fall, you've probably seen more than a few ads for or against Proposition 1, the proposal to let some horse tracks offer gambling on instant racing machines that let people place bets on the outcomes of old horse races.
This proposal has attracted more spending than any other candidate or proposal on the ballot, and each side has accused the other of making deceptive arguments. Treasure Valley Racing, which owns Les Bois Park in Garden City, has funded the pro-Prop 1 campaign, while the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, which has its own casino in Kootenai County, has mostly funded the opposition. As of the end of October, the main PAC supporting Prop 1 has spent $4.6 million, while the main PAC opposing it has spent almost $5.7 million.
During the two years when instant racing was legal, the racing operators at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls ran an instant racing operation, and they plan to bring instant racing back to Idaho Falls if it passes.
Supporters of Prop 1 point to the benefits to the struggling horse racing industry and to the state's schools, which would get a small portion of the revenue. Treasure Valley Racing also has promised to spend its profits on a charity dedicated to helping rural Idaho. Opponents say the proposal would violate the Idaho Constitution, which bans most forms of gambling, as well as making more general arguments about the societal costs of more widespread gambling.
Opinions on the measure haven't followed any particular political lines; in some local legislative contests, for example, both the Democrat and the Republican running oppose Prop 1. The opposing coalition includes Native American groups, Democrats such as Balukoff and Republicans such as former state Rep. Ken Andrus and Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill. Supporters include people connected with the horse industry, Otter, Idaho Freedom Foundation head Wayne Hoffman and former GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist. Little supports Prop 1; Jordan opposes it but has said she would respect the outcome if it passes.
State Legislature
Republicans hold a greater than 4-to-1 majorities in both the House and Senate. While no one expects either chamber to come close to flipping, the past couple of election cycles have been good to Republicans. They are defending seats in some purple districts that could be vulnerable if the Democrats have a good year.
Races worth watching for people interested in the statewide picture include House seat 6B, where former House Minority Leader John Rusche is taking on Republican Mike Kingsley, who unseated him two years ago; District 15, the only Republican Boise city seat and one Democrats have targeted for the past couple of cycles; Pocatello's 29A, where Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring, who won in 2016, is defending the historically blue seat against Democrat Chris Abernathy; and 26A, where Rep. Steve Miller, who has managed three extremely close victories and is the only Republican representing the Wood River Valley district, is facing Democrat Muffy Davis.
While there hasn't been any publicly released polling in eastern Idaho legislative races, most local seats have been Republican-held for many years. District 33, which mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls, is the only local district where Democrats are challenging the Republicans for all three seats.
However, eastern Idaho also had the most tumultuous primary night this year — six incumbent Republican lawmakers were unseated statewide, all of them from this part of the state. No matter what happens Tuesday, most area legislative districts will have at least one new face representing them in the statehouse.
In one such race, for the 32B House seat, the primary loser is contesting the result. While GOP primary victor Chad Christensen will be the only name on the ballot, incumbent Rep. Tom Loertscher and Democrat Ralph Mossman have filed to run as write-in candidates. Loertscher's loss is one that could have repercussions for next year's legislative agenda beyond his district — he was the chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, a position with a fair bit of power to decide which bills will move forward or hold on controversial topics such as guns, abortion and civil rights.
Lieutenant Governor
In a historic first, Idaho will have a woman lieutenant governor come 2019. Republican and former Idaho Falls lawmaker Janice McGeachin and Democrat Kristin Collum are running to succeed Little.
Idaho's last Democratic lieutenant governor was William Murphy, who left office after losing to Republican Phil Batt in 1978; Andrus, Idaho's last Democratic governor, had the Republican Otter as lieutenant governor for his last two terms. Collum has been campaigning as a moderate problem-solver and emphasizing her background as a U.S. Army veteran — her campaign slogan is "Vote for the Vet." McGeachin has been emphasizing her conservative views, saying she wants to defend Idaho values against any attempts to pull the state in a more progressive direction.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
The race for superintendent of public instruction pits Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who was a teacher and administrator in Mountain Home before her narrow victory in 2014, against Democrat Cindy Wilson, a Preston native and longtime teacher who has worked in districts across the state and recently retired from Capital High School in Boise.
Going on the history, the superintendent's race could be the closest — the last Democrat to hold statewide office was former Superintendent Marilyn Howard, who stepped down in 2006. Democrat Jana Jones lost to Tom Luna by about 3 percent in 2006 and to Ybarra by 1 percent in 2014, far outrunning the other Democrats on the statewide ballot.
Ybarra has pointed to increased education funding during her tenure and improvements in test scores and other metrics and promised to keep making steady improvements if re-elected. Wilson has accused Ybarra of not being engaged enough and wants to do more on issues such as raising teacher pay and helping rural districts.
The Idaho Education Association, the state's teacher union, backs Wilson and has been paying for TV ads supporting her. Most Republican officials and candidates who have taken a public stand have backed Ybarra, including Otter and Little, but Wilson has gotten a couple of surprising endorsements, including last week from Melaleuca CEO and well known Republican donor Frank VanderSloot.