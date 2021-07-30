A new charter school is planning a 2023 opening in Idaho Falls.
Elevate Academy, a free and public charter school that started in Caldwell, will be opening in Idaho Falls in fall 2023. The school was founded by Monica White and Matt Strong with the intention of fitting the needs of students at risk of not graduating high school and giving them career and technical education opportunities.
“The traditional education system is kind of built backward because we’re so hyper-focused on standardized tests,” White said. “You can take a kid who’s an absolute genius with their hands and strip away their talent because we’re focused on the math, science, English and social studies side of education.”
The Caldwell school has been a great success, White said. That success led to local government leaders, including Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, drawing interest in the school and wanting one in the areas they represent.
White said the school will also serve students who aren't sure what they want to do after graduating. By giving students hands-on experience in different fields of industry, she hopes students can better form goals for their career paths.
“We’d feel like failures because if you go to the kids and their parents and ask ‘what’s next’ nobody ever had an answer,” White said.
The Elevate Academy in Caldwell opened in 2019 for students in grades 6-12. White said there are 488 students enrolled and 300 students on the school’s waitlist. Classes have a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. This model will be replicated at all other Elevate Academy locations.
Each school’s programs will be community-driven, serving each area's wants and needs for the local workforce, White said. Elevate Academy Idaho Falls Charter Administrator Logan Waetje is speaking with business leaders in Idaho Falls to gauge what the workforce is looking for.
“Right now we’re assessing the local market and needs so we can ensure the students that will be graduating from our school that they have the skills they need and will be able to stay in the area,” Waetje said.
The school does not currently have a planned location in Idaho Falls. Waetje said they are still looking at different plots within the city.
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said he was very impressed with the school in Caldwell and was excited to see what it could accomplish for students and businesses in Idaho Falls.
“The business community over there (in Caldwell) has been really excited to have them so we’re looking forward to partnering with them and help our businesses get the employees they need,” Schwarze said.