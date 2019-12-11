Employees at Elevation Labs have spent the last week decorating Christmas trees that will be donated Friday to families in need.
This is the second year that the company, which changed its name from Northwest Cosmetic Labs, has worked with the Idaho Falls YMCA to provide fully decorated trees to local families. Ten trees are being donated this year, up from seven last year, each decorated by a different department within the company.
"It's fun to take a step back and work for a good cause. We are so busy most of the time, so this is a good way to mingle and get to know the other people in our departments," said Wendy Lees, director of the quality department.
Each group of employees was given a week and $50 from the company to decorate their artificial tree. Two families will be brought to the company's Christmas Party on Friday to select their favorites from the decorated trees. The rest will be sent out over the next week to other families who have been heavily involved with YMCA programs.
"Most of these people couldn't afford their own tree or to have the same kind of Christmas celebration as other families might," YMCA Director of Marketing David Moran said.
Throughout the week, employees jumped between departments to take a look at how the other trees are being decorated. As this is the second year of the donations, many of the Elevation Labs departments have stepped up their friendly competition to create more elaborate trees. The engineering department wrapped a Hot Wheels track around its tree and used the company's 3D printer to create a set of custom ornaments.
The customer experience department themed its tree around a family movie night, with everything from gift cards to the Paramount Theater to bags of popcorn and candy. There was even a model train making laps on a track at the tree's base and a brand-new DVD player tucked deep into the branches — donated by an employee who spent their own money on the gift.
"We're thinking about the kids this year. We had a lot of really nice trees last year that the adults loved but the kids chose the tree that had a toy on it," department spokeswoman Kay Helms said.
Elevation Labs has also created a STEM scholarship fund this year for the Idaho Falls YMCA, matching employee donations to help kids participate in science events.