In 1995, local chemist Doug Rooney and real estate developer Gary Voigt founded a small beauty product company called Northwest Labs. With a small, 5,000-foot office space, the team of four employees was “making things on a hot stove and mixing things up by hand.”

Unbeknownst to many Idaho Falls residents, the company has quietly grown into a giant in the beauty industry over the last 25 years. Many of the biggest names in the beauty industry are part of the company’s clientele, from reality television stars to YouTube celebrities.

Elevation Labs role is to invent the latest products for just about every type of beauty product imaginable, from sunscreen to lipstick. Companies then sell those inventions under their own branding.

“You’ll never hear about Elevation Labs, but if you walk through Sephora or ULTA here in town, on almost every shelf there’s something that we’re producing. Every time I walk through I get goosebumps because it’s like, ‘Oh we did that, we did that, we did that,” CEO Michael Hughes said.

With that fame, came growth. The once tiny Northwest Labs has transformed into Elevation Labs. Elevations Labs’ in Idaho Falls now boasts a three-building campus stretching across ten acres in Idaho Falls, 400 local employees and an entire second laboratory in Colorado. You’ll find their products everywhere, from Japan to Australia. The company has grown ten times since its founding. Hughes plans to increase it by another ten-fold by 2028. The company hopes to hire another 100 people in the next year.

2020 is already their most successful year yet in terms of revenue and product output. Advanced orders have indicated 2021 will be another record-breaking year.

“We’re absolutely booming, busier than we’ve ever been in our 25-year history. We’re about to have the biggest back half ever,” Hughes said.

Part of the success has come from recognition of Elevation Labs producing some of the highest quality products in the industry. Though he can’t reveal any names to the public, Hughes said Allure’s annual “Best of Beauty Awards” is full of the company’s products.

“Products that you see in Allure magazine that are winning awards for the best skin care products, the best moisturizer, the sunscreen, the best lipstick, the best everything. We’ve won a hugely disproportionate amount of those awards. They were all invented here,” Hughes said.

Hughes has been at the forefront of much of this growth. An Ireland-native who speaks with a lilting brogue, the CEO spent 18 years with Proctor & Gamble before taking a position at Elevation Labs in 2017. Hughes said he never imagined taking the job offer. He only flew in for an interview because he’s never been to Idaho. He ended up falling in love with Elevation Labs’ culture and took the job. He has found clients appreciate the local culture of the company as well.

“While it might be a tough place to get to, customers really like the Idaho culture. We’re not about big, fancy presentations and telling you what you want to hear. It is down-to-earth. The founders brought that to this company and it’s really lived on through our employees,” Hughes said.

Hughes, however, has brought plenty of change to the company culture. His biggest focus has been on awarding innovation in employees, community engagement and environmental initiatives.

“Our turnover rate was about three times higher three years ago. Keeping the quality as high as it was, keeping that experience phenomenal was more difficult because you’re retraining people” Hughes said.

When it comes to community engagement (“millennials really get a kick out of that”), Hughes biggest focus has been their STEM programs. In the last two years, Elevation Labs spearheaded a STEM camp for kids in Melaleuca Field. According to Hughes, girls in particular love their programs.

“For me, that’s a critical age to steer a child to certain types of education paths that lead to certain types of career paths... Here in Idaho Falls, you can be a chemist or an engineer and be in the beauty industry. With some people, particularly young girls, that really opens their eyes,” Hughes said.

When it comes to sustainability, the company made a huge step earlier this year. As of Jan. 1, all Elevation Labs buildings are “powered 100% by renewable energy.” Another important step toward sustainability was making their own boxes.

“We have a computer system that designs that box so it’s the exact right size for the product. There’s no extra space, so There’s no fillers, no peanuts getting thrown on top. You fit more on a pallet and it reduces the carbon footprint of the shipping of that product,” Hughes said.

All these company initiatives, in conjunction with a new focus on internal employee recognition, has become a “self-fulfilling prophesy” that serves to both retain Elevation Labs’ best employees which improves the product quality and thereby attracts more and more projects.

At this point, Elevation Labs is turning away five projects for each one it accepts.

“Word has gotten out and now we’re literally turning customers away every single day,” Hughes said. “It’s a good position to be in.”