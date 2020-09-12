In 1995, local real estate developer Gary Voigt and chemist Doug Rooney founded a small beauty product company called Northwest Cosmetics Laboratory. With a 5,000-square-foot space, the team of four employees was “making things on a hot stove and mixing things up by hand.”
Unbeknownst to many Idaho Falls residents, the company has quietly grown into a beauty industry giant over the last 25 years. Many of the field’s biggest names are part of the company’s clientele, from reality television stars to YouTube celebrities.
Elevation Labs’ role is to invent the latest formulations for just about every type of beauty product imaginable, from sunscreen to lipstick. Companies then sell those inventions under their own branding.
“You’ll never hear about Elevation Labs, but if you walk through Sephora or ULTA here in town, on almost every shelf there’s something that we’re producing. Every time I walk through, I get goosebumps because it’s like, ‘Oh we did that, we did that, we did that,’” CEO Michael Hughes said.
With that fame came growth. The once-tiny Northwest Cosmetics Laboratory has transformed into Elevation Labs. Elevations Labs now boasts a three-building campus stretching across 10 acres in Idaho Falls, 400 local employees and an entire second laboratory in Colorado. You’ll find its products everywhere, from Japan to Australia. The company is 10 times larger than it was a decade ago. Hughes plans to increase it another tenfold by 2028. The company hopes to hire 100 new employees in Idaho Falls in the next year.
This is already Elevation Labs’ most successful year yet in terms of revenue and product output. Advanced orders have indicated 2021 will be another record-breaking year.
“We’re absolutely booming, busier than we’ve ever been in our 25-year history. We’re about to have the biggest back half (of the year) ever,” Hughes said.
Part of the success has come from the recognition that Elevation Labs is producing some of the highest quality products in the industry. Though he can’t reveal any brand names to the public, Hughes said Allure’s annual “Best of Beauty Awards” is full of the company’s products.
“Products that you see in Allure magazine that are winning awards for the best skincare products, the best moisturizer, the sunscreen, the best lipstick, the best everything. We’ve won a hugely disproportionate amount of those awards. They were all invented here,” Hughes said.
Hughes has been at the forefront of this growth. An Ireland-native who speaks with a lilting brogue, the CEO spent 18 years with Proctor & Gamble before taking a position at Elevation Labs in 2017.
“When Michael Hughes first showed up about three years ago, most people didn’t even know even know about Northwest Cosmetics, even though they employed almost 500 people. Michael has done a great job of reaching out and letting the community know they’re here,” said Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Hughes never imagined accepting the job offer, only taking the interview because he’d never been to Idaho. He ended up falling in love with Elevation Labs’ local culture and has found clients appreciate it as well.
“While it might be a tough place to get to, customers really like the Idaho culture. We’re not about big, fancy presentations and telling you what you want to hear. It is down-to-earth. The founders brought that to this company, and it’s really lived on through our employees,” Hughes said.
Hughes, however, has also brought plenty of change to that company culture. His biggest focus has been on an employee award system, community engagement and environmental initiatives.
“Our turnover rate was about three times higher three years ago. Keeping the quality as high as it was, keeping that experience phenomenal, was more difficult because you’re retraining people,” Hughes said.
When it comes to community engagement, Hughes’ biggest focus has been getting young people interested in science. In the last two years, Elevation Labs has created Idaho Falls’ local STEM Camp, STEM classroom outreach events and a STEM scholarship fund. According to Hughes, girls in particular love their programs.
“For me, that’s a critical age to steer a child to certain types of education paths that lead to certain types of career paths. ... Here in Idaho Falls, you can be a chemist or an engineer and be in the beauty industry. With some people, particularly young girls, that really opens their eyes,” Hughes said.
The company also has a significant donation component to the engagement. In addition to helping local charities, the company granted eight of Make-a-Wish Idaho’s 58 wishes last year, according to the organization.
“(Hughes’) mindset is to be a partner in the community and to help the community grow. He came here with those ideals and he’s done great things here,” Schwarze said.
As for sustainability, the company made its biggest step earlier this year. As of Jan. 1, all Elevation Labs buildings are “powered 100% by renewable energy.” Another important step toward sustainability was making its own boxes.
“We have a computer system that designs that box so it’s the exact right size for the product. There’s no extra space, so there’s no fillers, no peanuts getting thrown on top. You fit more on a pallet, and it reduces the carbon footprint of the shipping of that product,” Hughes said.
All these company initiatives have become a “self-fulfilling prophesy” that serves to retain Elevation Labs’ best employees, which improves the product quality and, in turn, attracts more clients.
At this point, Elevation Labs is turning away five projects for each one it accepts.
“Word has gotten out, and now we’re literally turning customers away every single day,” Hughes said. “It’s a good position to be in.”