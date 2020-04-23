Elevation Labs will begin selling sanitizer on Friday afternoon to local businesses that are planning to reopen at the beginning of May.
Companies will be able to pick up the alcohol-based sanitizer between 3 and 5 p.m. at the lab's main office at 2105 Boge Ave. For sale will be boxes of one-ounce bottles of sanitizer for $170 and and packs of four 32-ounce bottles for $32, which can be bought with either cash or check.
Marketing Director Cassandra Hume said the lab has donated more than 13,000 units of hand sanitizer to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Countryside Veterinary Hospital and other business that have remained open over the past few weeks. The lab also partnered with the pharmacy at Mountain View Hospital in March to help it create hand sanitizer for clinics and essential workers.
The businesses allowed to reopen in the first stage of Idaho's reopening plan include churches, child care centers and youth camps.