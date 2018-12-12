The National Elk Refuge in Jackson, Wyo. has announced its winter program schedule with sleigh rides beginning Saturday.
The refuge’s most popular activity involves a horse-drawn sleigh through the massive elk herd that winters just north of Jackson.
The sleigh rides are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day. In addition to elk, passengers often see eagles, swans, coyotes and other wildlife. A typical ride lasts about an hour.
Tickets for the activity are sold at the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, 532 North Cache St. in Jackson. A shuttle bus takes participants from the visitor center to the sleigh ride 3 miles north of Jackson.
Reservations are generally not necessary except for private tours and groups of 20 or more people. Sleigh rides cost $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 to 12. There's no charge for children younger than 5.
The refuge is partnering with the Teton Raptor Center to present “Feathered Fridays” at the visitor center. The program gives guests at the visitor center opportunities to learn about and see live raptors such as owls, eagles and falcons while they wait for their sleigh ride. The free program is offered on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. from Dec. 21 through March 29.