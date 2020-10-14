William Perry Pendley said he is still in the driver’s seat as director of policy and programs at the Bureau of Land Management during a visit to Idaho this week.
A few weeks ago, a federal court in Montana declared that Pendley had “served unlawfully as acting BLM director for 424 days.” Pendley said the ruling has affected him, but most of his duties are continuing.
“What happens was the governor of Montana (Steve Bullock) said I don’t like this Pendley,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I think he’s there illegally and so the judge said yeah that’s right. He said ‘exercising the authority of the director,’ I’m going to throw that out. What he did in doing that was he ignored the 180 times the department has done that over the past 20 years.”
Pendley said because of the federal court ruling, he now has Secretary of the Interior Department David Bernhardt sign BLM documents.
“Because the governor couldn’t demonstrate an injury, the bottom line is it looks like a politically motivated thing to try to prevent the Trump administration from increasing jobs, from increasing our conservation efforts on federal land and increasing recreational opportunities on those lands,” Pendley said. “It's really sad to see because we have a lot of work to do, and we shouldn’t be fooling around with a frankly frivolous case like this. Except for me needing to get documents signed by the secretary, I’m still out doing my job as deputy director for policy and programs.”
Bullock told The Associated Press in an interview after the ruling that all actions undertaken during Pendley’s 424 days while leading the agency are now subject to legal challenge. Those include oil and gas leasing decisions in Montana and other states and, potentially, a reorganization of the bureau under President Donald Trump that shifted some of its operations to Western states, according to legal filings from Bullock's attorneys.
Last week, Bullock filed suit to repeal three recently updated and finalized BLM resource management plans for the Lewistown and Missoula areas which made available sections of public land for oil and gas development.
Pendley, a former oil and gas attorney, has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump’s America-First Energy Strategy, often relaxing regulations for oil and gas producers in an effort to cut back on red tape and spur U.S. energy development. Several conservation groups have protested Pendley’s leadership of the BLM and allege he is opening up too much federal land to energy development and rolling back environmental protections.
Pendley is in Idaho visiting BLM offices, reviewing phosphate mining projects and stopping in at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. Idaho has nearly 12 million acres of BLM land, close to a quarter of the state’s total land area. The bureau oversees 245 million acres of public land nationwide, mostly in 11 western states and Alaska, with a workforce of more than 10,000.
He said some of the accomplishments during his tenure at the helm of the BLM include helping advance the Great American Outdoors Act, moving the agency’s headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, and fighting wildfires during a pandemic.
“When I was in Washington, we made decisions every day based on a piece of paper, a map and a photograph,” Pendley said of moving the headquarters. “But out here in the West we can go visit these areas. Hey, that’s just down the road, it’s a short drive. We go over and do a site visit. So we make better decisions.”
He said of the 550 BLM employees in Washington, D.C., all but 61 moved to the West.
On the subject of fighting wildfires, Pendley said the BLM is aggressively working on reducing hazardous fuels. He said Trump set a goal of reducing fuels on 600,000 acres of land in the West in 2019 and, “We did 846,000 acres of land. … Here in Idaho, we accomplished 125,000 of that. Idaho is the leader on hazardous fuel reduction.”
“What we’re seeing is that the fire season is almost all year-round,” Pendley said. “It starts sometime in January and goes almost to December. We have to be prepared for that. When we’re not doing that, we’re aggressively reducing the risk of fire, hazardous fuel reduction.”
Pendley is also proud of the Great American Outdoors Act signed Aug. 4 which set up a permanent fund to restore national park and public land facilities and address a backlog of maintenance. The funding comes from offshore oil and gas lease profits.
“One of the things we found with the pandemic was that people were getting stir crazy,” he said. “The parks were closed, the state parks were closed, the theaters and restaurants were closed. People had to get out. They had to recuperate and revitalize themselves, so they came onto BLM land. We saw double the visitors on BLM land. … We think the people are coming back next summer. We want to be ready for them. Thanks to President Trump and the Great American Outdoor Act we’ll be ready.”
Despite touting the appeal and importance of public lands, Pendley has been "public about his disdain for preserving federal land," the New York Times reported. In 2016, Pendley wrote in National Review that “the founding fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold.”
That view is in stark contrast with that of sportsmen. A 2017 national bipartisan poll of sportsmen released by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Public Opinion Strategies found that 97% agree that protecting and conserving public lands for future generations is important.