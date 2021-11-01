Idaho’s open enrollment period for health coverage began Monday, allowing Idahoans who aren’t covered through their employer and Medicaid or Medicare to enroll in 2022 medical and dental coverage.
The enrollment period ends Dec. 15. Interested individuals can enroll through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange.
A Monday news release from Your Health Idaho said there are a record number of plans and two new insurance carriers to choose from this year. The new carriers joining the exchange are Molina Healthcare of Idaho and EMI Health.
“This is an exciting year for Your Health Idaho and our customers,” Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho's executive director, said in the release. “Not only do we have two new insurance carriers and a record number of plans, but Idahoans are also seeing more savings than ever before thanks to the enhanced subsidies that are only available through Your Health Idaho.”
Your Health Idaho is an independent, quasi-government entity overseen by a 19-member board which includes insurance agents, physicians, business owners, legislators and nonprofit representatives. The organization was established in 2013 following the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The Idaho Legislature voted to create a state-based marketplace, rather than rely on a federal facilitation. Idaho is one of 14 states, plus Washington, D.C., with a state-based exchange.
The Idaho Press reported on Oct. 25 that about 75,000 Idahoans used Your Health Idaho last year. Most people who used it are small business owners, people who have multiple jobs that don’t provide coverage and early retirees who don’t yet qualify for retirement benefits.
The enhanced subsidies, also known as tax credits, have been in place since March 2021. They give many Idahoans who were not previously eligible the chance to qualify for a tax credit, which acts like an instant discount, and significantly lowers monthly premium payments, the release said.
The release provided examples based on the subsidies. A family of four in Ada County with an annual income of $85,000 could get covered with a base plan for $0 per month. Likewise, a married couple in their 50s from Bonneville County making $55,000 could get covered with a mid-level plan for less than $300 per month.
“Many of our customers once believed finding affordable health insurance was simply not an option for them,” Kelly said in the release. “Now with the enhanced subsidies, many Idahoans are finding health insurance to be more affordable than ever. If you weren’t eligible in previous years, it’s time to check again.”
Your Health Idaho is urging Idahoans not to wait until the last minute to apply.
“Every year we encourage Idahoans to begin the process as early as possible. This year that is especially true,” Kelly said in the release. “While we have expanded our customer support channels with new online and chat options, Your Health Idaho is not immune to the current labor shortages and customers could see longer wait times with the increased demand.”
Certified Your Health Idaho insurance agents and brokers can help individuals determine if they qualify for a tax credit for free. A list of agents and brokers is available is available online at YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.
To preview 2022 plans and prices, visit yourhealthidaho.org.