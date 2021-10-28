It's Halloween weekend and there are plenty of local attractions to scare the life out of anyone daring enough to step foot inside.
Heading that list is the oft-mentioned Planet Doom, one of the state's premier haunts, which is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30.
But the fun and the fright doesn't stop there. Each of the following nearby attractions will have their doors propped open and will be ready to welcome anyone willing to enter.
Theater of Lost Souls and Hospital of Lost Souls
The Theater of Lost Souls and Hospital of Lost Souls in Shelley have been attracting people from across eastern Idaho to enter a “truly haunted” experience. Local ghost hunting enthusiasts earlier this year spent a night in the buildings with hopes of proving that the places had real spirits taking up residence.
The Theater of Lost Souls is in the Virginia Theater at 186 State St. and the Hospital of Lost Souls is just north of there.
“Anyone who’s ever lived in the town of Shelley knows there’s an old building on State Street with the words ‘Hospital’ still visible at the top,” the attraction's website said. “The building was built in 1903 and has played several roles in the community, such as restaurant, club, and room and board, but perhaps the greatest mystery is when it was a hospital from 1909 to 1926. Few people around today can remember any patient stories from the old hospital, but it still shows many signs of once being one.”
The Theater also reportedly has its “guests.”
“Its old age is not all that makes this theater creepy,” the website said. “There are plenty of local stories that leave people convinced it is ACTUALLY haunted. Not too far into running our attraction, our volunteers, friends and even some guests started reporting their ghostly sightings. … People have also reported hearing strange whispers, crashes, and seeing bright orbs.”
The attraction is open until midnight both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 for regular admission or $18 for fast pass (skip the line) tickets.
Pony Express – Haunted Car Wash
The Pony Express Car Wash at 3330 S. Yellowstone in Idaho Falls and John Adams Parkway and Hitt Road in Ammon. The Haunted Car Wash runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Haunted Car Wash provides a “clean” experience for those interested in a drive-thru style of fright.
Haunted Mill in Teton
The Haunted Mill at 95 N 2400 East in Teton remains one of the most exciting thrills one may encounter when looking for a frightening night out. Paired with its eerie location is the feeling of being watched as you stroll through the location.
“The Haunted Mill is the largest attraction of its kind in Eastern Idaho,” according to its website. “The setting is an authentic, historic flour mill, which is the scene for many local legends. The mill itself is four levels. You will visit all four levels during your tour, but your tour will not stop at the mill. You will also explore the mill grounds which includes the original log granary, an underground mine, and all the area in between — which includes a wooded area, a maze, a waterfall, a suspension bridge and more. The entire tour will be swarming with monsters and creatures that will make our guests look forward to their nightmares. Typically, the tour takes 45 minutes.”
The Haunted Mill is open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 or $15 fast pass (skip the line) tickets.