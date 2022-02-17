An Enterprize Canal Company board member has taken objection to Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell’s actions of misrepresenting the city’s opposition against a planned Enterprize gravel pit and demanded his resignation.
“You have been nothing but a disgrace to this town as a mayor,” Enterprize Canal board member Darrell Ker told Lovell during the Feb. 8 Ririe City Council meeting. “If you want to talk that’s fine but I would just like to demand your resignation. And I think so because I don’t think you have any business inflicting your personal opinions on others.”
Ker spoke to council members about two letters Lovell had sent to the Bonneville County Commissioners and the Bonneville County planning and zoning commission about the gravel pit. Lovell represented the city without council approval in the letters to oppose Enterprize Canal’s proposal to build a temporary gravel pit on the north and south side of Swan Valley Highway, east of 115th East and southeast of the Ririe Highway.
The Post Register reported on Feb. 4 that the planning and zoning commission had allowed Enterprize Canal to move forward with the gravel pit. Ririe City Council President Eric Bennion told the Post Register Lovell had misrepresented the legality of what the county was considering during the city’s November meeting, to which Bennion corrected Lovell.
Bennion also said the city’s attorney made it clear to the council and mayor during the November meeting that any such letter should be drafted by the city’s legal representation.
Lovell listed several reasons why he was opposed to the gravel pit in his letter to the Bonneville County planning and zoning commission. He told the commission during its Dec. 8 meeting that one of his main points of contention was he believed the City of Ririe should be more involved with land use in the area, according to the meeting minutes.
The land is in the city's impact area, but it is outside of city limits. County law gives the county authority to handle land use decisions.
Dave Chapple, a Ririe resident, also spoke to the Ririe City Council earlier during the Feb. 8 meeting. He gave council members copies of Lovell’s letters, minutes from the planning and zoning meeting when the gravel pit was discussed and a list of items for the council to consider about the situation.
According to the planning and zoning minutes, Ririe City Planner Sharon Parry had personally contacted Progressive Irrigation District Chairman Lance Schuster to discuss the district’s carrying agreement and renegotiation process with Enterprize Canal Company. The irrigation district is a water supplier in Bonneville County.
Chapple questioned why Parry had access to Lovell’s letters and the city council did not in his list of items for the council to consider. He also asked which council member asked Parry to contact Shuster on behalf of the city and discuss the carrying agreement between the irrigation district and Enterprize Canal, making a point that Parry and Lovell were both representing the city without council approval.
“(Parry) went to Lance Schuster … as asked by the mayor, to discuss the details of an agreement between Progressive Irrigation District and Enterprize Canal company. That’s a problem,” Chapple said.
Chapple told council members whether they knew so or not, the city had become a mediator of a private agreement between two parties. He also noted Lovell had misrepresented the cost of Enterprize's gravel pit being about $3 million in one of his letters when the company does not yet have a concrete number for the project cost.
“I don’t know that people have malicious intent. I don’t know if there’s vendettas – I'm not making that accusation nor am I suggesting it,” Chapple said to the council. “All I’m saying is I’ve been subjected to this behavior through the annexation of our property where private meetings and meetings outside this room take place and I believe you should make an effort to end it.”
Lovell wrote in his letter to the Bonneville County planning and zoning commission that Enterprize's application is misleading. The letter states:
"In summary, the City believes that this application before you is very much a square peg trying to fit in a round hole. The ECC is using a land use application as a foot in the door to gain the favors of funding sources, local government entities, and local residents to build a grandiose but unnecessary project. Therefore,
"1. The City of Ririe is not in favor of the temporary gravel pit. The application is highly misleading — it does not represent the need for gravel ('temporary gravel pit') but rather the re-routing of a canal while the ECC is wanting to open yet two more unnecessary eyesore pits in a beautiful area of agriculture land.
"And,
"2. The City of Ririe would be in favor of only the burial of the canal pipe on the parcel (decidedly not one or two gravel pits), but feel it is highly unfortunate for the local ECC owners and taxpayers to have to pay for an unneeded $3,000,000 project since the PID is wanting to renew their contract with ECC at a fraction of the project cost."
Ker also demanded Parry be terminated for her actions and said neither she nor Lovell should have gotten involved with Enterprize Canal’s carrying agreement.
“Sharon Parry and the mayor have no business negotiating the Enterprize’s canal with Progressive Irrigation and their carrying agreement,” he said.
Ker said Enterprize has never had any issues with the city of Ririe until Lovell became mayor. He said Lovell doesn’t want “to pay for anything” and that Lovell “hates (his) guts.” Lovell objected to Ker saying Lovell hated him and said he believes personal matters should be discussed elsewhere.
According to Lovell’s LinkedIn profile, he is the canal manager for Farmers Friend Irrigation, a position he’s held for the last 26 years. Farmers Friend is listed on the Idaho Department of Water Resources website as an active irrigation organization, along with Enterprize and Progressive Irrigation District.
The Ririe City Council did not further discuss Lovell or Parry’s actions and entered executive session at the end of its Feb. 8 meeting.