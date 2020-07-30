Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, also known as REDI, has partnered with several organizations across eastern Idaho to form a new alliance focused on local entrepreneurship.
The partnership has been named the Eastern Idaho Entrepreneurship and Incubation Alliance or EI² for short. Its goal is to “strengthen eastern Idaho’s entrepreneurship and start-up activities” by providing “education, coaching, training, funding, incubation space, research, and assistance to guide entrepreneurs down the right path,” according to a press release.
The partnership consists of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, Small Business Development Center in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, the Idaho Innovation Center, Regional Development Alliance, Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Brigham Young University-Idaho College of Business and Communications, Research and Business Development Center, Idaho State University College of Business/Bengals Solutions and the College of Eastern Idaho.
EI², in conjunction with REDI, plans to hold four events per year. The intent of these events will be to help entrepreneurs “push their ideas to market; provide a platform to share experiences, ideas and best practices; to network with other entrepreneurs facing similar challenges and provide opportunities to build partnerships; and, of course, network,” according to a press release.
“Entrepreneurs mold, shape, and produce new products and services. They create and build innovative companies. Our regional economy, and our future, rely on this type of activity to help spark tech-based economic growth,” Teresa McKnight, CEO of REDI said in a statement. “REDI is excited to announce this unique partnership and we look forward to bringing in additional partners and support programs in the very near future to support our efforts.”