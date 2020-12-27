Nearly 150 years ago, W.W. Mayo opened a small hospital in rural, Rochester, Minnesota. Over the years, the Mayo Clinic has grown to become one of the most renowned medical facilities in the world. Amazed at its success, despite a rural setting, the medical community has dubbed it, “The Miracle in the Cornfield.”
Bingham Healthcare has not yet grown into what the Mayo Clinic is today, but about 10 years ago we adopted a mantra that has focused our ambition for world-class health care here in rural, Bingham County: “If world-class health care can grow from a cornfield in rural Minnesota, then why not a potato field in rural Idaho?”
This mantra has driven us to ensure that in everything we venture to do, we do so to the highest standards possible, and to do so with compassion and kindness. I am proud of the growth and advancements that Bingham Healthcare has achieved this past decade.
Bingham Healthcare is a local, nonprofit health system. Our mission drives us to deliver incredible health care, through compassionate men and woman who put patients before profits. Our vision is to be the region’s most trusted resource for improving quality of life. Within the last decade, we have established the region’s largest network of doctors, surgeons, and specialists, which also includes a growing number of hospitals, surgery centers, and physician offices — not just in Blackfoot, but also in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Shelley, Idaho Falls, and Ammon.
A lot has changed in 10 years. Today, our facilities are performing 10 times more surgeries than 10 years ago. In 2010 we had 376,313 patient encounters while in 2020 we will have had over 700,000 patient encounters. In 2010 we had just six care sites, while in 2020 we have grown to 21 care sites that include two hospitals, urgent care facilities, primary and specialty care clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2010, we employed just over 500 people, while today, we employ over 1,000 world-class healthcare workers.
Dedicated to leading the way and continuing to improve the quality of care our patients receive, we have invested in the latest technology and have set the highest standards for surgical education and practice. Today, our providers can diagnose, treat, and manage diseases and conditions that were once unimaginable. The advanced procedures we perform are part of what helps people in Idaho live happier and healthier lives.
Bingham Healthcare’s robotics program has become second to none in the United States. We provide one of the most advanced suites of robotic-assisted surgeries in the country.
We were the first hospital in Idaho to perform a total knee replacement with the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, and, as of this year, we can proudly announce that our orthopedic surgeons were the first in eastern Idaho to have performed more than 1,000 Mako procedures.
We are uniquely positioned to continue to steer medical practices in directions that will benefit Idahoans for years to come. From our roots as Bingham Memorial Hospital, which has blossomed into Bingham Healthcare, we are deeply committed more than ever to increasing our pool of talent and growing our extensive network of affiliates within the next decade and beyond. We promise an on-going commitment to patient care so that we are always uniquely positioned to benefit our friends, families, and neighbors for years to come — all while maintaining our proud rural heritage.