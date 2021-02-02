BOISE — After receiving a do pass recommendation from the House Health and Welfare Committee on Monday, Rep. Marco Erickson’s, R-Idaho Falls, newest bill is expected to hit the House floor for a vote Wednesday.
House Bill 39 is intended to improve monitoring capabilities and investigations of potential prescription drug abuse. It does this by shifting all of the monitoring responsibilities from the Board of Pharmacy to the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses.
The Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses has access to information from health boards across the state, making it easier for it to track prescription drugs, Erickson said.
“It clears up red tape and allows them to do the investigations in house. They don’t have to go to the (health) boards and subpoena records and information. They can do a lot of the investigations internally,” Erickson said.
Disciplinary hearings and actions for prescription drug abuse by providers will still go through the Board of Pharmacy.
Providers of prescription drugs would have to register and record various activities with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses instead of the Board of Pharmacy. These activities include writing prescriptions and registering for drug access.
The Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses has better tracking resources, including one individual employee whose full-time job consists solely of tracking substances, Erickson said. The Board of Pharmacy does not have a full-time monitoring employee. Erickson especially liked that this employee, unlike the Board of Pharmacy, is not paid for through taxpayer dollars.
Erickson’s own experiences working in mental health and drug treatment programs have led him to be passionate about drug monitoring. His bill’s statement of purpose specifically named opioids as the drug it could help monitor for “appropriate use” to “(protect) the public health.”
“When you’re highly addicted to a substance, sometimes you care more about obtaining the substance than you do the social consequences. And that’s when you see increased crime and good people that are just in a bad spot making poor choices related to their drug habits. We try to help them by preventing it in the first place,” Erickson said.
One of the representative’s goals as a legislator is to make health boards “more universal” and “more efficient.” This bill is the first step toward that.
“We’re going to be doing more with the boards in the next year. Because there’s so many health boards in Idaho. And we would really like to see them all do a lot more consistent practices across the boards. So this is just the start,” Erickson said.