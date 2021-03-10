BOISE — A new bill from Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, seeks to add a new section to the Child Mental Health Services Act. The addition would prevent parents from losing custody of children for putting children in mental health facilities under certain conditions. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee gave HB 233 a do-pass recommendation on Tuesday.
“It’s a flaw in the system that we’re seeking to fix,” Erickson said.
Erickson, who has a master’s degree in psychology, has spent more than a decade working in mental health in eastern Idaho.
Under the bill, the state Department of Health and Welfare would not be able to say a child is being “abused, neglected, or abandoned by a parent or guardian” due to “a request for inpatient hospital treatment or an out-of-home placement for the child.” The bill specifically applies to a child placed for treatment because they are likely to cause harm or their mental health is likely to deteriorate further.
“There was a thing happening on the ground where families were seeking mental health support in hospitals for their children that had severe emotional disturbance. … And when they were seeking help, they were faced with possible charges of child abandonment and situations where child protection was getting involved,” Erickson said.
The Department of Health and Welfare estimates there are 20,000 children in Idaho under the age of 18 with a “serious emotional disturbance.” Erickson stated that parents often take their children out of mental health treatment too soon due to fear of losing custody. Several people testified about custody being taken away or put into jeopardy due to placing children in mental health treatment. Others said they were pressured to remove their child from treatment facilities before the child was ready through threats of losing custody if they did not.
“One of the biggest gaps is the frequent practices of medical facilities using the threat of a child protection investigation to voluntarily remove their child from inpatient mental health treatment. … The unfortunate truth is that children with mental health concerns are still frequently viewed as children who have unfit or incapable parents,” said Laura Wallace, who identified herself as a parent from eastern Idaho, while testifying about her experiences.
“I watched as my brother’s frustration and sadness turned into anger. I watched as he tried to harm my parents, as he punched and kicked them. I sat through my brother’s three attempts to kill me. He tried to end my life three times. And instead of helping my brother, medical providers told my parents that they were unfit. That it was their fault,” a freshman at Hillcrest High School said.
The bill is awaiting a third reading in the House before going to a full vote.