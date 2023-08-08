filler

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office on Monday lifted evacuation notices for residents in the vicinity of the Hayden fire.

The fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, is estimated at 24,489 acres and is 83% contained. The estimated containment date is Oct. 1, according to a Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 news release.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.