The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office on Monday lifted evacuation notices for residents in the vicinity of the Hayden fire.
The fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, is estimated at 24,489 acres and is 83% contained. The estimated containment date is Oct. 1, according to a Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 news release.
Fire behavior has greatly moderated and fire growth has stalled thanks to suppression tactics and a bit of help from Mother Nature in the form of unseasonably wet weather.
Several local residents have been instrumental in firefighting efforts, the release said, allowing fireline to be constructed on their private property or serving as a staging area for operations. Fire managers are working closely with the landowners to rehabilitate dozer lines and return the property to its original state.
A drone crew also helped one of the ranchers locate missing cattle with a drone that was remotely monitoring the progress of suppression line repair, the release said.
Incident Commander Steve Shaw said the community’s cooperation and support have played a key role in the incident management team’s progress in meeting objectives.
Firefighters are preparing for a warming trend starting Wednesday that will bring possible gusty winds.
A community meeting with members of the incident management team, community leaders and agency representatives is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Leadore Community Center, 206 S. Railroad St. The meeting also will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Salmon-Challis National Forest page.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect in areas managed by the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands, and the Bureau of Land Management. For information, go to fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices.
