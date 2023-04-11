Every Idaho county added residents between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, and some eastern Idaho counties were among the state's fastest growing.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 estimates, which were released March 30, showed the state added 99,941 residents in that two-year span, a 5.4% increase.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.