Nationally, more than half of all counties (52.5%) grew between 2021 and 2022, according to the census estimates, down from 55.7% of counties the prior year while 47.1% of counties lost population.
"There were seven states where 75% of counties experienced negative net domestic migration, with Illinois having the largest percentage (89%) of its counties lose residents via domestic migration," a Census Bureau news release said.
Only one county in Idaho — Gooding — lost population between July 2021 and July 2022, with 10 fewer residents recorded, but it still had 116 more residents (15,715) than it recorded in the 2020 Census.
For this article, the Post Register focused on population growth since the 2020 Census.
Three of the state's five northernmost counties — Bonner, Boundary and Benewah — grew at the fastest rate percentagewise at 10.6, 9.1 and 8.8 percent respectively, while Kootenai County, the panhandle's largest in terms of population, added 12,204 residents for a 7.1% increase. Bonner County added 4,309 residents, bringing its population to 51,414, while Boundary County's population is now 13,345 after adding 1,288 residents.
Benewah County, just to the south of Kootenai County, added 839 residents to push its population to 10,370.
Jefferson County, which added 2,539 residents to bring its population to 33,428, was eastern Idaho's fastest growing county with 8.2% since the 2020 Census.
Teton County added 911 residents, a 7.8% increase, and now has a population of 11,633.
Bonneville County grew by 4.4%, adding 5,501 residents to bring its population to 129,496.
Canyon County added the most people percentagewise out of the state's most-populous counties. The state's second-largest county in terms of population added just shy of 20,000 people, bringing its population to 251,065, an 8.6% increase.
Ada County, the state's most-populous, added nearly 24,000 people to bring its population to 518,907, a 4.8% increase.
Bannock County, the state's sixth largest in terms of population, grew by 2,500 residents to 89,517, a 2.9% increase.
Custer County, which lost 2.1% of its population between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census has added 232 people since 2020, a 5.4% increase. It had 4,506 residents as of July 1, 2022.
Butte and Clark counties, which lost 11% and 19.6% of their respective populations between 2010 and 2020, both added residents between 2020 and 2022. Butte added 109 residents, 4.2% growth, while Clark added 18, 2.3% growth.
