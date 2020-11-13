The popular Every Kid Outdoors program just got bigger with the inclusion of fifth-grade students.
The program now allows fourth and fifth-grade students and family members free access to more than 2,000 sites on national forests and grasslands for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Vouchers are now available and are valid until Aug. 31.
“The opportunity to see, explore and experience public lands is one that every child should have,” said Chad Hudson, acting Bridger-Teton Forest supervisor. “The Every Kid Outdoors pass for fourth graders (and fifth graders) will hopefully result in more kids exploring the unique wonders of our public lands.”
The program focuses on children 9 to 11 years old in hopes of engaging them in outdoor experiences.
More information and vouchers can be obtained at fs.usda.gov/learn/kids/everykid.