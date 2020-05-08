Alex Cox, one of the central characters in the Rexburg missing children case, died Dec. 12, 2019, in Gilbert, Ariz. He was found unconscious by 25-year-old stepson Joseph Lopez. Cox was lying face down on the floor of Lopez’s bathroom.
Cox is the brother of Lori Vallow, whose two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, have been missing since September. Their disappearance came just a couple months after Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow, his sister's estranged husband, during a family dispute in Chandler, Ariz. The children's disappearance also came less than a month before Tammy Daybell died in a manner authorities now deem as "suspicious" at her Salem home.
Less than a month following Tammy Daybell's death, Chad Daybell, her husband of almost 30 years, married Lori Vallow in Hawaii.
Cox's death came one day after Tammy Daybell's exhumation, 13 days after his Las Vegas wedding to Zulema Pastenes and 15 days after Rexburg police conducted an unsuccessful welfare check Lori Vallow's children.
Considering the proximity in dates, it's no surprise that many were suspicious about the manner of Cox's death. On Friday, documents released from the Maricopa County, Ariz., medical examiner said his death was due to natural causes.
“The manner of death is natural. As with all death investigations, opinions expressed herein are amenable to change should new, reliable and pertinent information come to light,” wrote Lesley Wallis, Maricopa County medical examiner.
The cause of death was listed as due to bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli or blood clots in his lungs. Atherosclerosis and cardiovascular hypertension, types of heart disease, were named as contributing factors. Atherosclerosis "refers to the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on your artery walls (plaque), which can restrict blood flow" according to the Mayo Clinic. Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure.
Vallow currently faces charges related to the disappearance of her two minor children. She is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and fifth husband, Chad, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
Lori was extradited back to Madison County on March 5, where she remains today on a $1 million bond.