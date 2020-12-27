When the local Veterans Affairs Clinic moved in 2018 from Ammon to Idaho Falls, it tripled the number of patients it has seen, according to a clinic administrator.
"At time time we moved, we were seeing about 860 patients. Today, we are seeing about 2,500 patients," said Anja Baldree, clinic nurse manager at the Idaho Falls VA Clinic. "... We have grown so quickly, and we're getting new veterans all the time."
That's what VA planners had hoped for when they expanded the facility in 2018. The Post Register reported at the time that waitlists in the Idaho Falls VA clinic showed the large demand facing the facility, which provides a mix of typical primary care and connects patients with specialists in and outside of the VA network.
Care at the clinic is structured around a group of nurses and medical workers who work closely together to monitor every aspect of the treatment for veterans they serve. Those health care workers together, in what's called PACT teams, work to provide personally-tailored care to veterans, which nurse Melanie Smith said is key.
"We know each other well. Every morning, our little PACT team gets together and we huddle and discuss the patients for the day or any patients that have something going on," Smith said.
They'll check in with patients who have chronic illness that need close management, such as diabetes, in hopes of avoiding preventable emergency room visits.
Caring for veterans requires nurses be especially intentional, Smith knows. She said veterans are helpful and humble — and easily make small talk with each other in the lobby through a shared-lived experience and comraderie.
But Smith has seen that humility means that people aren't as willing to ask for help. And she said making a connection and showing them she cares makes it easier to ask.
"Sometimes you have to pry," she said.
Aside from caring for more veterans, the clinic has expanded in-house services with two new additions: A women's-health focused doctor and a mental health social worker.
Telehealth remains a key advantage of the clinic, Baldree said. Two rooms at the VA clinic in Idaho Falls can connect patients with specialists, such as cardiologists, in the VA's Salt Lake City facilities. Those services can also be offered from the comfort of people's homes, she said. Arrangements can be made to see local specialists and doctor's outside of the VA network.
"We are the center of the hub," Smith said. Veterans "will come to us, and we can determine where they need to go. What's the best way to get them care, the fastest way to get them care and which will service the veteran's best, financially and time-wise. We try to coordinate as much as we can."