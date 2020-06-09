Visitors to Grand Teton National Park can expect up to 20-minute delays along the Moose-Wilson Road near the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve on Monday as the park does repair work on a restroom.
The delays are planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also cause trails between the Preserve Center and Phelps Lake to be closed. The Lake Creek, Woodland and Aspen Ridge Trails will be closed, as well as the Phelps Lake Loop south of Huckleberry Point and south of the junction with the Boulder Ridge Trail, between 7 a.m.-5-p.m. on Monday, according to park news release.
The delays and closures are the result of a helicopter transporting supplies and materials overhead to repair the Phelps Lake restroom that was damaged during the winter of 2018-2019. The restroom was closed last summer.
Should the repair work be delayed due to weather, the work will be moved to Tuesday.
“The public is encouraged to travel alternative routes and visit other trails on Monday,” the park said.
The interpretive center at the preserve will remain closed for the 2020 season because of limited staff due to COVID-19.
“The parking area and restroom are anticipated to be accessible for the summer season after the transport of supplies and materials for repairs at the Phelps Lake Restroom,” the park said.