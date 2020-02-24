An Idaho Falls Community Hospital patient is the first in the world to be treated by a new trial drug for a severe bacterial infection.
The new French drug, currently known as DNV3837, is in the second stage of an American clinical trial in order to be approved by the Federal Drug Administration to treat patients with Clostridioides difficile infection. Five hospitals are currently seeing sick patients through the trial, including Idaho Falls, and five more are preparing to join the trial.
"We are excited to have this opportunity to help with developing a medication that might not otherwise be available," said Jennifer Morrison, coordinator for Idaho Falls Infectious Diseases.
C. diff is a "superbug" infection that affects half a million Americans every year and is most commonly acquired by patients in hospitals and people who are using lots of antibiotics. The infection can be deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization called it and other antibiotic-resistant bacteria "one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development" in 2018.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Richard Nathan has been involved with research into C. diff treatments for years and contributed to a study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2017 about a drug that would prevent the disease from recurring. Through him, Idaho Falls Community Hospital is holding trials for seven new drugs and a vaccine intended to treat the disease.
Nathan explained because the bacterial infections can cause partial blockages in the colon, the two medications that currently have FDA approval don't always reach sections of the intestine where the drug is most needed.
"In suboptimal cases, the oral treatments we have now don't always work. There's a real need for an intravenous medicine for people who are very sick," Nathan said.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital said the first patient who was treated by the new drug has responded well since receiving it. The process for approving the new drug will continue for years if patients continue to respond well and the side effects appear to be limited.