Exploratory drilling work at the site of the destroyed Stoddard Pack Bridge started Wednesday along the Salmon River.
The drilling was to verify that the ground and rock the replacement bridge would eventually be anchored to is strong enough to support the structure, according to Dan Slanina, project manager for the Western Federal Lands Highway Division.
The popular pack bridge provided the only access from the Salmon River canyon to the Stoddard and Papoose Creek section of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area.
The historic suspension bridge was built in 1937 by the Civilian Conservation Corp. The 348-foot-long bridge was about a half-mile below the confluence of the Middle Fork of the Salmon and main Salmon River and about 38 miles west of North Fork.
The bridge was destroyed by falling rock from the side of the river canyon in March 2017.
Forest Service public affairs officer Amy Baumer said the location of the south side of the bridge would be moved downstream to reduce the risk from rock slide.
“The design of the new bridge will be similar to the Manning Crevice Bridge that crosses the river near Riggins,” she said. While the Manning Crevice Bridge accommodates vehicles, the Stoddard Bridge is only for stock and hikers.
“We anticipate that construction will be in the summer of 2020,” Slanina said.
Baumer said the preliminary designs for the new bridge are expected to be shown at a public meeting and open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Salmon-Challis National Forest Office in Salmon.
“This will be to hear from the partners and the public on issues and items that we will need to consider as we progress in our design,” Slanina said.
“It is unfortunate that this has happened and it’s a great loss,” said Ken Gebhardt, North Fork District Ranger at the time of the bridge collapse. “The Stoddard Pack Bridge provides important access into the wilderness for many recreationists including hunters, fishers and hikers.”