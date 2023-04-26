The Eastern Idaho State Fair is ready to rock from Sept. 1-9.
Organizers announced the 2023 theme, “It’s Fairtastic!,” the Bank of Commerce Grandstand evening shows and free entertainment offerings at a media day event held Tuesday afternoon at the Downtown Events Center in Idaho Falls.
Last year’s fair set a record for attendance with about 255,000 visits, Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said.
“We had three grandstand events sell out that year and record-high temperatures,” Bird said.
This year’s fair will build on that success. Three main Bank of Commerce Grandstand entertainment events have been announced.
The fair's grandstand entertainment will open with late ’90s, early 2000s hard-rock band Incubus which will perform on Friday, Sept. 1. The group released two albums, "Fungus Amongus" (1995) and "S.C.I.E.N.C.E." (1997), before achieving mainstream recognition with "Make Yourself" (1999), featuring their highest charting song ‘Drive,’” a fair news release said. Tickets begin at $59 before ticketing fees.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, six-time Grammy nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform. Gaffigan is a two-time New York Times best-selling author and three-time Emmy winning performer, the release said.
“Gaffigan is a world-renowned comedian who pokes fun at being a dad, and who doesn’t love poking fun at dad?” Bird said.
Tickets to Gaffigan's show begin at $49 prior to fees.
Rising country star Walker Hayes will perform on Friday, Sept. 8.
Hayes “had the biggest hit — six months at No. 1 last year,” Bird said.
Hayes’ “Fancy Like” TikTok dance has been viewed 35 million times, the release said, and his TikToks appeal across genres, attracting hundreds of millions of views. Tickets begin at $49 plus fees.
The Bull Riding Championships kick off Saturday, Sept. 2, featuring many local riders.
“The bulls are bad and the cowboys are better,” Bird said. Tickets start at $20 plus fees.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Western National Truck and Tractor pulls will feature “the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the western U.S… From 10,000+ horsepower multi-engine tractors to ground-pounding, super-modified 2-wheel drive pickups, this event will keep you on the edge of your seat,” the release said.
The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo is expanding from a two-day to a three-day event on September 4-6.
“That’s a very acclaimed rodeo,” Bird said. “Even if you’re not a rodeo fan, it will leave you inspired with great pride in your country and kind of bring you back to why you love being at fairs — which is a real prideful, loving, family oriented place.”
Adult tickets begin at $20 plus fees.
Finally, on Saturday, Sept. 9, the September Slam Demolition Derby will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“It’s 50 years of bashing up cars,” Bird said. "You can’t beat the action!”
Demolition Derby tickets begin at $25 prior to fees. Pit passes cost $30 plus fees and will be available starting Aug. 1 online or at the Eastern Idaho State Fair ticket office in Blackfoot, the release said.
While the demolition derby is marking its Golden Anniversary, it's a relative newcomer to the fair's attractions.
“After 121 years, we just continue to grow and improve the fair every year, and this year’s going to be no exception to that,” said Jody Jackman, a member of the fair’s board of directors.
The fair has booked a variety of free, family-friendly acts to entertain people during its nine days of fun.
“We’re bringing back the Jet Pack Flying Circus in West Events,” Bird said. “A lot of people loved it. It’s a really neat show that you don’t get to see often. It was on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ It’s a lot of action, and you get a little wet if you sit close to the pool.”
Other free acts include hypnotist Chris Mabrey, illusionist David Davinci, Mimelot, Tanna Banana Song and Story Time, Circus Luminance, Zoe the Butterfly, Twinkle Time, Wild Wind, Jeff Martin, Powerhouse Percussive Dance and band Catherine Loyer and Strawberry Roan.
These performances will be available at no extra cost to visitors who purchase fair general admission tickets. Adult tickets cost $7.
The “Meet the Animals” petting zoo will also return. Run by Connie Boger from Arkansas, the familiar spot is a favorite for children.
“It’s a very educational and hands-on petting zoo,” Bird said, “It will put a smile on everybody’s face.”
Other favorite fair traditions also will be featured.
“People can count on the traditional things that they’ve learned to love by coming to the fair — fantastic fair food, lots of activities for children and families, lots of great things to observe and see through our commercial vendors and concessionaires,” Bird said.
Eastern Idaho State Fair VIP tickets may be purchased through Thursday. Anyone can sign up to be a Fair VIP by entering their name and email address on the fair website to learn about free giveaways, Bird said. All grandstand tickets will be available starting at 12 a.m. Friday.
Fair organizers recommend purchasing tickets at the official site funatthefair.com via Etix to avoid scams. Tickets also are available at the ticket office in Blackfoot or by calling 208-785-2480, ext. 7.
