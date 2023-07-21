An Idaho climber fell from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton and was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday.
Braydan Duree, of Kuna, was hiking with two other people when he fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch, a Grand Teton National Park news release said.
Park rangers responded to a report of the fall and saw Duree had suffered "significant injuries during the fall" and was dead when rangers arrived, the release said.
Duree's body was short-hauled (suspended below a helicopter on a 150 to 250 foot rope) out of the area, and was given to the Teton County Coroner's Office.
The two other climbers were flown from the scene to Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows, the release said.
