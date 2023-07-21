Grand Teton National Park Sign
An Idaho climber fell from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton and was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday.

Braydan Duree, of Kuna, was hiking with two other people when he fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch, a Grand Teton National Park news release said.


